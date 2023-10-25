Just Stop Oil protesters spray Grade I listed Wellington Arch with orange paint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil protesters spray Grade I listed Wellington Arch with orange paint

By Press Association
Wellington Arch after Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed the building with orange paint (Just Stop Oil)
Wellington Arch after Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed the building with orange paint (Just Stop Oil)

Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters have sprayed orange paint on Wellington Arch in central London in their latest stunt objecting to new fossil fuel licences.

Three supporters set off smoke flares near the monument at around 10.15am on Wednesday, before spraying the Grade I listed structure with orange paint using fire extinguishers, JSO said.

One of the activists, Joe Hogan, 40, from Hertfordshire, said: “Traditional, managed, sanitised forms of protest have done nothing; the only way forward is through sustained, disruptive civil resistance.”

The trio were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Orange paint sprayed on Wellington Arch
Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed orange paint on the historic structure at Hyde Park Corner on Wednesday (Just Stop Oil/PA)

In an entry on the Met Police Events X account, the force said: “Police were made aware of Just Stop Oil protestors spraying paint on Wellington Arch today at 10:19am.

“Officers that were nearby immediately responded.

“Three people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.”

The back view of a protester holding two orange JSO banners.
One of the protesters holding two orange JSO banners (Just Stop Oil/PA)

The protest comes after three other JSO supporters were each given a 12-month community order and 60 hours’ unpaid work for invading the pitch at Lords cricket ground.

Judit Murray, 69, Daniel Knorr, 21, and Jacob Bourne, 27, were sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for stopping play during the second Test between England and Australia on June 28.

England player Jonny Bairstow carried Knorr off the pitch, champagne corks and fruit were thrown by cricket fans at Bourne as he was led off the field, and Murray was tackled before she could reach the wicket and held down on the grass.

England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s, London, in June.
England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes Test match at Lords, London, in June (Mike Egerton/PA)

In a separate case at the High Court, 12 JSO supporters are accused of breaching a court injunction by staging protest action on the M25 in November last year.

On Tuesday 76-year-old grandmother Gaie Delap, from Bristol, told the judge in the hearing, Mr Justice Soole, that she had climbed on to a motorway gantry because the “climate emergency” was not being taken seriously enough.