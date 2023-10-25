Opera singer Maria Callas honoured with new museum in Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opera singer Maria Callas honoured with new museum in Greece

By Press Association
Opera star Maria Callas has been honoured with a new museum in Greece a century after her birth to Greek parents in New York (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Opera star Maria Callas has been honoured with a new museum in Greece a century after her birth to Greek parents in New York.

The attraction, which was inaugurated in Athens on Wednesday, features recordings of the soprano’s most famous performances as well as little known details of the private life of the singer who died in Paris in 1977.

The launch of the Maria Callas Museum follows a 24-year effort to gather her costumes and other personal items from auctions and private collections.

Greece Callas
Maria Callas’s prescription glasses are among the personal items on display at the new museum in Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

The museum, next to the Greek capital’s cathedral and with a view of the Acropolis, will open to the public on Thursday, with sections of the museum connected by a red carpet.

The top floors offer a recreated room of her Paris apartment, an imaginary forest and a sound studio, along with recordings of her famed live performances and clips of her lessons at the Julliard School in New York.

Finishing a class at the Julliard School in March 1972, Callas gave her students a final word of advice.

“Keep on going the proper way: Not with fireworks, not with easy applause, but with the expression of the words, the diction, and to really feel what you feel. That’s what I want. I’m not good at words, so that’s that.”

Greece Callas
A man looks at dresses that belonged to opera star Maria Callas (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

The speech was a detail little known to her admiring public, but is now on display along with letters, jewellery and countless honours that include a postage stamp series from Kyrgyzstan and Congo.

Other areas have exhibits of her costumes, handwritten letters and a sketch of a Callas-inspired Manolo Blahnik shoe design.

Museum supervisor Erato Koutsoudaki told the Associated Press: “I think we are primarily addressing a person who is the ordinary visitor who might not know much about opera. They might know much about Maria Callas.

“So we invite them to start with the spaces where you can listen and watch her perform iconic arias from the great operas. So you can just live it.

“Then you can learn more about who this woman was and why she was important, on the lower floors that are more like a conventional museum.”

Greece Callas
A farewell note, left, and a score for Verdi’s Macbeth from which soprano Maria Callas studied (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Born Maria Kalogeropoulos, the singer made her professional debut in Athens as an 18-year-old student and died in Paris in September 1977 aged just 53 after a career that some still consider to be unrivalled in opera.

Callas would have turned 100 on December 2, and her life has been honoured with a year of artistic events in Greece as well as the forthcoming film Maria, starring Angelina Jolie.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis thanked the staff and private donors at the museum’s inauguration.

Many started work on the project when it was conceived 24 years ago, bringing the collection together through auction purchases, donations from private collections and negotiations for display rights with recording companies.

“This is the first museum dedicated to Maria Callas that … combines technology with lived experience,” the mayor said. “We welcome this museum with great joy and deep respect for the great diva.”