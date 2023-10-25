Massive space explosion observed creating elements needed for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Massive space explosion observed creating elements needed for life

By Press Association
A team of scientists has used Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope to observe an exceptionally bright gamma-ray burst, GRB 230307A (NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Andrew Levan/Radboud University/University of Warwick)
Astronomers have observed a massive space explosion – caused by the merging of two stars – creating the elements needed for life.

The creation of rare chemical elements was seen in the second-brightest gamma-ray burst (GRB) ever observed – casting new light on how heavy elements are made.

Researchers looked at GRB 230307A, which was caused by a neutron star merger in a spiral galaxy a billion light years away.

It is the first time the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has observed the merger of two stars, known as a kilonova.

So energetic that it can throw out material, this process creates new atomic nuclei (the centres of atoms) – in a process known as nucleosynthesis.

The materials that form are some of the heaviest elements in nature, such as gold, platinum and uranium.

The new study, which included researchers at the University of Warwick and the University of Birmingham, observed evidence of tellurium, one of the rarest elements on Earth.

Other elements such as iodine and thorium, which are needed to sustain life on Earth, are also likely to be among the material ejected by the explosion.

Professor Danny Steeghs, from the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick, said: “This is an important next step in our understanding of the role binary neutron star mergers play in terms of populating the periodic table of elements.

“It complements the breakthrough achieved a few years ago thanks to gravitational wave detections, exploiting the step change that JWST now represents.”

The explosion was observed using an array of ground and space-based telescopes, including Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

Dr Ben Gompertz, assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Birmingham, and co-author of the study, said: “Gamma-ray bursts come from powerful jets travelling at almost the speed of light – in this case driven by a collision between two neutron stars.

“These stars spent several billion years spiralling towards one another before colliding to produce the gamma-ray burst we observed in March this year.

“The merger site is the approximate length of the Milky Way (about 120,000 light-years) outside of their home galaxy, meaning they must have been launched out together.

“Colliding neutron stars provide the conditions needed to synthesise very heavy elements, and the radioactive glow of these new elements powered the kilonova we detected as the blast faded.

“Kilonovae are extremely rare and very difficult to observe and study, which is why this discovery is so exciting.”

GRBs are the most powerful and violent explosions in the known universe, and are short-lived bursts of gamma-ray light, the most energetic form of light.

GRB 230307A was one of the brightest ever observed – more than a million times brighter than the entire Milky Way galaxy combined.

Lead author of the study Andrew Levan, professor of astrophysics at Radboud University in the Netherlands, said: “Just over 150 years since Dmitri Mendeleev wrote down the periodic table of elements, we are now finally in the position to start filling in those last blanks of understanding where everything was made, thanks to the James Webb Telescope.”

GRB 230307A lasted for 200 seconds, meaning it is categorised as a long-duration gamma-ray burst.

This is unusual as short GRBs, which last less than two seconds, are more commonly caused by neutron star mergers.

The researchers are now seeking to learn more about how these neutron star mergers work and how they power these huge element-generating explosions.

The findings are published in the Nature journal.