Self-confessed ‘golf tragic’ Dan Carter keen to boost participation in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Self-confessed ‘golf tragic’ Dan Carter keen to boost participation in Ireland

By Press Association
Dan Carter helped launch a new partnership aimed at increasing participation for golfers with a disability in Ireland (Handout)
Dan Carter helped launch a new partnership aimed at increasing participation for golfers with a disability in Ireland (Handout)

Two-time rugby World Cup winner and self-confessed “golf tragic” Dan Carter is eager to see the result of a new programme aimed at boosting participation for golfers with a disability in Ireland.

The former New Zealand fly-half was in Dublin this week to help launch the partnership between Golf Ireland and ISPS Handa which will see the latter sponsor the Irish Open for Golfers with a Disability in June 2024 and become the lead partner of Golf Ireland’s Golf4All programmes.

Carter, who is an ambassador for ISPS Handa, said: “I know at ISPS Handa they are going to look at different sporting events, different organisations about partnering with them.

Dan Carter
Former All Black Dan Carter helped launch a new partnership between ISPS Handa and Golf Ireland (Handout)

“One of the most important things is they really have a lot of values. So to learn about Golf Ireland and wanting to make Golf4All is a perfect alignment for ISPS Handa.

“It’s a really exciting partnership and one that’s going to work for both sides. I’m really intrigued to see how this partnership evolves and also the uptake of golf here in Ireland.

“I’m a bit of a golf tragic, I think I’m much better than I actually am, so it’s great to be back here in Ireland and next time I can guarantee I will be bringing my golf clubs.”

Fellow ISPS Handa ambassador and world number two Brendan Lawlor added: “The beautiful thing about this partnership is it’s going to give so many disability golfers in Ireland a chance at every level, a chance at G4D events, to get disability children into the game and also to get anyone in any walk of life into the game and it’s fantastic.

Brendan Lawlor
Brendan Lawlor tees off on the 15th hole during day three of The G4D Open at Woburn Golf Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Golf Ireland are definitely the most progressive foundation and organisation in disability golf at the minute.

“We meet every few months for different meetings to talk about different ways to try and boost the game and get different people into the game.

“It’s wonderful to see an organisation that’s willing to work with you to make great things happen.”