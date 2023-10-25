Teenagers admit assaulting black girl in video which went viral online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenagers admit assaulting black girl in video which went viral online

By Press Association
The incident happened outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey (PA)

Two teenagers have admitted inflicting actual bodily harm on a 15-year-old black girl outside a school in an assault that was filmed and went viral online.

The 16-year-old girls, who cannot legally be named due to their age, both pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the youngster outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on February 6.

One defendant also pleaded guilty to assaulting a second teenage girl by beating on the same day.

The second defendant also pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm on that day and sending a threatening message to the black girl on Snapchat two days before.

Appearing at Guildford Youth Court on Wednesday afternoon, they spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses before entering their pleas.

Magistrates were shown video of the assault which showed a black pupil being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled while her attackers were egged on by adults.

The second defendant is alleged to have repeatedly called the girl a “monkey” and said they were going to “rip a dreadlock out of your big fat head” in the Snapchat video.

She denies that she was the one making the threats.

Prosecutor Amanda Burrows said the teenager who admitted both charges she faced was being “encouraged to get involved” after she pulled back but was “certainly involved” at the beginning.

Video showed that the defendant was told “get on her” and “that’s it, that’s it” by an adult.

The second victim said in an impact statement that she saw the same defendant assault the first victim while her co-defendant hit her, kicked her in the neck and pulled her hair out.

The girl also said one defendant dragged her onto the floor and kicked her in the thighs for around five minutes while she was on the floor.

The black pupil did not provide a victim impact statement but pictures shown in court revealed her braided hair had been pulled out at the scalp and her eyes were bruised.

The response of staff led to a backlash and criticism by MPs and a protest was held outside the school two days after the attack happened.

Chairwoman of the bench Sue Hodnett bailed the defendant who admitted all charges until she is sentenced at the same court on November 22.

The other defendant, who was also bailed, will stand trial on a date to be fixed and be sentenced for the offence she admitted later.