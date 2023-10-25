What the papers say – October 26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – October 26

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The Prime Minister of Israel’s speech, calls for a pause in the bombing of Gaza and the Labour party rift feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Times and the Daily Mail say Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has “failed to heal the rift” in the political party over the Israel and Gaza conflict.

The i and The Independent relay calls for Israel to “pause” the bombing of Gaza to allow aid into the region.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, running with the headline: “We are preparing for a ground invasion… Hamas is doomed.”

The Daily Express asks “where is the hope amidst shared grief?” as the death toll continues to rise in Gaza.

The Guardian features a story on fears of a “worsening humanitarian disaster” in Gaza.

The Financial Times reports the UN chief has denounced “clear violations” of international law in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Elsewhere, the Metro leads with a story on a police officer who blackmailed hundreds of young girls to send him sexually explicit images and is refusing to face their families in court.

Ed Sheeran was on a flight with a drunk passenger who racially abused crew members after he was not given alcohol, according to The Sun.

The Daily Mirror says James Bulger’s killer, Jon Venables, will be given a secret parole hearing next month.

And the Daily Star makes the claim that astrology is “not very scientific”.