What the papers say – October 26

The Prime Minister of Israel’s speech, calls for a pause in the bombing of Gaza and the Labour party rift feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Times and the Daily Mail say Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has “failed to heal the rift” in the political party over the Israel and Gaza conflict.

The i and The Independent relay calls for Israel to “pause” the bombing of Gaza to allow aid into the region.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, running with the headline: “We are preparing for a ground invasion… Hamas is doomed.”

The Daily Express asks “where is the hope amidst shared grief?” as the death toll continues to rise in Gaza.

The Guardian features a story on fears of a “worsening humanitarian disaster” in Gaza.

The Financial Times reports the UN chief has denounced “clear violations” of international law in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Elsewhere, the Metro leads with a story on a police officer who blackmailed hundreds of young girls to send him sexually explicit images and is refusing to face their families in court.

Ed Sheeran was on a flight with a drunk passenger who racially abused crew members after he was not given alcohol, according to The Sun.

The Daily Mirror says James Bulger’s killer, Jon Venables, will be given a secret parole hearing next month.

And the Daily Star makes the claim that astrology is “not very scientific”.