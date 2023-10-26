US and China seek to ease strained ties and prepare for possible Biden-Xi summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US and China seek to ease strained ties and prepare for possible Biden-Xi summit

By Press Association
President Joe Biden could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Evan Vucci/ AP)
President Joe Biden could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Evan Vucci/ AP)

In the midst of two active conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, the US is hoping to find common ground with China as China’s top diplomat visits Washington this week.

Over three days of meetings that begin on Thursday, top Biden administration officials, including possibly the president himself, will press Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the importance of China stepping up its role on the world stage if it wants to be considered a responsible major international player.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, are both expected to urge China to play a constructive role in both the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars.

Those meetings could set the stage for a summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum leaders gathering in San Francisco.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Ng Han Guan, AP)

The US has been disappointed with China over its support for Russia in the war against Ukraine and its relative silence on the Middle East.

In addition, the world’s two largest economies are at odds on issues such as human rights, climate change, Taiwan, the South China Sea and North Korea.

Still, both sides have expressed a willingness to talk with each other since Mr Blinken cancelled a planned visit to China in February after the shootdown of a Chinese spy balloon over the US, which marked a low point in recent relations.

In the months that followed that crisis, however, Mr Blinken rescheduled his trip and went to China in June.

He was followed in quick succession by treasury secretary Janet Yellen, climate envoy John Kerry and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.

In addition, Mr Sullivan met with Mr Wang in Malta in mid-September ahead of Mr Blinken’s discussions with Chinese vice president Han Zheng later that month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

And Mr Blinken spoke just last week with Mr Wang about the Israel-Hamas crisis.

The goal, according to US officials, is to set the stage for another Biden-Xi summit at which the two leaders could explore co-operation or at least easing outright hostility on the most pressing matters of the day.

“Wang Yi’s visit will serve as one of the final touchpoints in laying the groundwork” for the Biden-Xi meeting, said Ryan Hass, director of the John L Thornton China Centre at the Brookings Institute, a Washington-based think tank.

“Wang’s meetings in Washington will set the contours for the topics the two leaders will discuss when they meet in November.

“It opens the possibility of the world’s two largest powers pursuing co-ordinated efforts to limit escalation or expansion of violence in Ukraine and the Middle East.”