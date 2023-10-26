South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of arms to Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of arms to Russia

By Press Association
North Korean and Russian flags at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean and Russian flags at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

South Korea, the US and Japan strongly condemned what they call North Korea’s supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia.

On Thursday they said such weapons shipments sharply increase the human toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A joint statement by the top diplomats of South Korea, the US and Japan came days after Russia’s foreign minister scoffed at a recent US claim that his country received munitions from North Korea, saying that Washington has failed to prove the allegation.

“We will continue to work together with the international community to expose Russia’s attempts to acquire military equipment from (North Korea),” said the joint statement by South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

“Such weapons deliveries, several of which we now confirm have been completed, will significantly increase the human toll of Russia’s war of aggression,” it said.

The joint statement was meant to show the three countries’ resolve to actively respond to a weapons transfer deal that Russia and North Korea have been pursuing in defiance of repeated warnings by the international community, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lim Soosuk told reporters.

North Korea and Russia — both locked in separate confrontations with the US and its allies — have recently taken steps to strengthen their military ties.

Speculation about North Korea’s provision of conventional arms to refill Russia’s exhausted weapons stores flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia’s Far East to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military facilities.

The US, South Korea and others believe North Korea seeks to receive sophisticated weapons technologies from Russia to enhance its nuclear programme in exchange for its munitions supply.

North Korea Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov greet each other during a meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

During his visit to Pyongyang last week, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in a reception speech that Russia valued North Korea’s “unwavering” support for its war on Ukraine.

After returning to Moscow, Mr Lavrov dismissed the US accusation of the North Korean arms transfers, saying that “the Americans keep accusing everyone”.

“I don’t comment on rumours,” he said, according to Russian state media.

Earlier this month, the White House said North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia. The White House released images that it said showed the containers were loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being moved via train to southwestern Russia.

Thursday’s Seoul-Washington-Tokyo statement said the three countries are closely monitoring for any materials that Russia provides to North Korea in support of the North’s military objectives.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential for any transfer of nuclear- or ballistic missile-related technology to (North Korea),” the statement said. It noted arms transfers to and from North Korea would violate UN Security Council resolutions, which Russia, a permanent Security Council member, previously voted for.

Since last year, North Korea has performed more than 100 missile tests, many of them designed to simulate nuclear attacks on South Korea and the US. Experts say Russia’s provision of high-tech weapons technologies would help Mr Kim build much more reliable nuclear weapons systems.

Among the military assets North Korea reportedly wants to manufacture with Russian assistance are spy satellites.

Two recent North Korean attempts to place a spy satellite into orbit failed for technical reasons, and North Korea vowed a third launch in October. But South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Thursday there have been no signs of an impending launch at the North’s main launch facility.

In response to North Korea’s growing nuclear capability, the US and South Korea have been expanding their regular military drills and restoring some trilateral training involving Japan. Earlier this week, the South Korean, US and Japanese militaries conducted their first-ever trilateral aerial exercise near the Korean Peninsula.

On Thursday, South Korea’s navy said it has been holding a large-scale maritime drill off the Korean Peninsula’s west coast this week as part of broader annual military training.