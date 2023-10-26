Manuel Akanji: Manchester City are ready to win the derby at Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manuel Akanji: Manchester City are ready to win the derby at Old Trafford

By Press Association
Manuel Akanji, left, celebrates his goal against Young Boys (Anthony Anex/AP)
Manuel Akanji is confident his Manchester City team-mates will deliver in this weekend’s derby at Old Trafford.

The Switzerland defender, who scored as City beat Young Boys 3-1 in his home country on Wednesday, will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United through suspension.

Akanji picked up a one-match domestic ban after being sent off in the closing stages of last weekend’s victory over Brighton but he is backing those who do feature to cut down their rivals.

Manuel Akanji, right, is shown a red card against Brighton
“It is going to be a big game, it is going to be tough, but I trust in our guys,” said the 28-year-old, who started in City’s 2-1 FA Cup final triumph over United in June.

“I think we are ready for this game and we are going to get the three points on an away game again.”

City go into the derby with confidence now restored after their blip prior to the recent international break.

After hanging on to see off Brighton, the holders took another step towards the Champions League knockout stages as they beat Young Boys on their artificial pitch at the Wankdorf Stadium.

Akanji put them ahead early in the second half when he reacted quickly to turn in after a Ruben Dias header had been touched onto the bar.

Manuel Akanji, right, slots home the opening goal against Young Boys on Wednesday
Meschack Elia responded with a sublime lobbed equaliser moments later but Erling Haaland eased nerves from the penalty spot before making victory certain with a fine finish four minutes from time.

“Yes it was special,” said Akanji of his goal on his Swiss return. “I think we had already had a lot of chances in the first half and if we’d used them we would have scored three or four goals.

“We tried to go again in the second half. Obviously Young Boys had their chances too but we went up 1-0 and shortly afterwards we conceded.

“I think (the equaliser) was a little bit too easy but then we reacted to that and scored two goals, so I am really happy we got the three points.”

City now have nine points after victories over Red Star Belgrade, RB Leipzig and Young Boys in their opening three Group G matches.

They could secure their place in the last 16 for an 11th successive season with a follow-up win over the Swiss side at the Etihad Stadium in a fortnight.

Akanji said: “That was really good from us, two away wins, two tough ones. I think if we can manage to win the next game then it looks really good.

“I don’t say we are going to be through because you never know what happens, but I think with 12 points we’re looking really good for the next round.”