Family of critically ill baby ask European judges to consider their case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family of critically ill baby ask European judges to consider their case

By Press Association
Indi Gregory’s parents are being supported by campaign group the Christian Legal Centre (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)
Indi Gregory’s parents are being supported by campaign group the Christian Legal Centre (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)

The parents of a critically ill baby have asked European judges to consider their case after losing life-support treatment fights in London.

A High Court judge recently ruled that doctors could lawfully limit the treatment they provide to eight-month-old Indi Gregory, and her parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, have failed to persuade appeal judges to overturn that decision.

Two Court of Appeal judges on Monday concluded that Indi’s parents, who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, did not have an arguable case and no “real prospect” of winning an appeal.

A spokesman for Indi’s parents said lawyers had made an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France.

Dean Gregory
Dean Gregory, the father of Indi Gregory, at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Indi’s parents are being supported by campaign group the Christian Legal Centre.

A spokesman for the centre said lawyers had filed an application to the ECHR early on Thursday.

He said Indi’s parents initially wanted a European judge to “prohibit” the withdrawal of “life-sustaining treatment” until the EHCR had considered the case

Mr Justice Peel had heard evidence about Indi’s condition at a private trial in the Family Division of the High Court.

He heard that Indi, who was born on February 24 2023, had mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy, and is being treated at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Specialists say she is dying and bosses at the hospital’s governing trust asked Mr Justice Peel to rule that doctors could lawfully limit treatment provided to her.

Indi Gregory
The youngster is being treated at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham (Family handout/GoFundMe/PA)

Barrister Emma Sutton KC, who led Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s legal team, told Mr Justice Peel that Indi was critically ill and had an exceptionally rare and devastating neurometabolic disorder.

She said the treatment Indi received caused pain and was futile.

Mr Justice Peel had considered evidence behind closed doors, but he allowed journalists to attend the hearing and ruled that Indi, her parents and the hospital could be named in reports.

He ruled that medics treating Indi and a guardian appointed to represent her interests could not be named.

The Christian Legal Centre spokesman said in a statement: “After exhausting domestic remedies, the family of Indi Gregory has this morning filed an application with the European Court of Human Rights asking for ‘interim measures…’ before 4pm today to prohibit withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment until the ECHR has considered the case.”

Mr Gregory said in a statement: “The whole experience of the court system is completely one-sided.

“From day one all we ever wanted was for Indi to have a fair trial and to be allowed to have an independent specialist, not affiliated with the NHS, to provide expert evidence.

“What you would think is a fair and basic wish and right, however, has been denied to us and we have not been given that opportunity.”

He added: “To us, Indi is everything, and is worth the cost and fighting for to give her a chance to live.

“As parents we believe it is our duty to do everything we can to protect our child.

“Claire and I are both heartbroken that the courts and NHS are not doing more to help us.

“It shouldn’t be anybody’s right to end somebody’s life.

“We now hope and pray that the ECHR takes forward the case.”