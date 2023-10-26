TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested ‘on suspicion of perverting course of justice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested ‘on suspicion of perverting course of justice’

By Press Association
Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, also known as Mizzy, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, a court heard (Victoria Jones/PA)
Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, also known as Mizzy, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, a court heard (Victoria Jones/PA)

TikTok prankster Mizzy has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, a court has heard.

The star, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court in east London on Thursday morning after he was accused of posting videos on social media without the consent of the people featured in them.

The father of one is standing trial on four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order after his defence lawyer Paul Lennon applied to adjourn the hearing after telling the court that O’Garro had been arrested on October 16 on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

O’Garro’s main witness in the case, who was due to give evidence on Thursday, was also arrested and both were released on bail under the condition that they do not contact each other “directly or indirectly”, Mr Lennon explained.

Without his evidence, Mr Lennon said, O’Garro would not be able to have a “fair trial”.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro court case
Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, also known as Mizzy, arrives at Stratford Magistrates' Court in east London (PA Video)

He told the court: “It was hoped that the sole witness in his (O’Garro) favour would be able to attend court to provide evidence in support of the defence.

“That is no longer possible.

“Last week Mr O’Garro and his first and only witness were arrest on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

“Both were released on bail with the condition not to contact each other directly or indirectly.

“Had he (the witness) not been arrested on a very serious allegation he would have been here to give evidence on behalf of Mr O’Garro.

“It was hoped as of yesterday that the matter would not be proceeded with.

“Instead, he (O’Garro) was bailed until January 2024.”

Judge Matthew Bone rejected the defence’s submission and chose to proceed with the trial, telling the court: “The witness’s unavailability was known on or before October 16.

“I am not prepared to adjourn this case.

“The trial will proceed today.”

O’Garro’s case was previously adjourned at the same court as he was accused of engaging in further “criminal activities”, according to a joint submission by prosecution and defence lawyers at a hearing in September.

The trial on Thursday heard how O’Garro allegedly began posting videos of people without their consent just hours after a criminal behaviour order prohibiting him from doing so was passed on May 24 this year.

It was shown footage, shared on O’Garro’s Twitter account on the night of May 24 featuring him in Westfield shopping centre, Stratford, with people visible in the background, as he tells the camera: “The UK law is a joke.”

Just 35 minutes later, at 10:50pm, a second video was uploaded titled “Sainsbury’s security are slow”, showing him riding an electric bike at speed through a Sainsbury’s store before breaking into the stock room and dodging staff.

He then fled the stock room, zooming down shopping aisles and at one point narrowly missing a woman and her baby in a pushchair.

On May 26, two days later, a third video appeared on the account, titled, I Finally Got A Job, which showed O’Garro cycling through a job centre.

When staff attempted to stop him, he could be heard saying: “Oh, I can’t ride a bike here? I didn’t know.”

O’Garro claimed that one of his friends, who had access to his login details, posted the videos on Twitter without his consent.

Other videos shared on O’Garro’s Snapchat account showed him grabbing hold of a schoolboy by his uniform and a second showing a man with dwarfism attacking him which O’Garro claimed were hoax videos made with their prior agreement.