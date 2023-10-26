Significant gaps still remain in trade border impasse talks – Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Significant gaps still remain in trade border impasse talks – Donaldson

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media after a breakfast with US investors at the Titanic Centre, Belfast (David Young/PA)


“Significant gaps” remain between the Government and the DUP in talks over post-Brexit trading arrangements, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The DUP leader would not predict any timeframe for a conclusion to negotiations which could lead to a return of the Stormont powersharing institutions, but said that progress was being made.

The DUP has been blocking powersharing for more than a year in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party has been involved in negotiations with the Government about the Windsor Framework, which reformed the protocol and is seeking further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

Stormont
The DUP has been blocking powersharing at Stormont for more than a year (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sir Jeffrey joined other Northern Ireland party leaders in Belfast for a meeting with a delegation of US business leaders led by special envoy Joe Kennedy.

The DUP leader said: “We meet regularly as party leaders and we have been doing that over the past number of months.

“There is a lot of co-operation, a lot of talking between the parties, that has been going on for weeks in anticipation that at some stage, hopefully soon, we may be in a position to see a government formed.

“But we are not there yet.

“There are still gaps to be closed, there are still issues that need to be resolved in our dialogue with the Government, but we are working each and every week to resolve those issues.”

“I think that we have made progress, but there are still significant gaps in terms of what we need to ensure that the new arrangements which replace the Northern Ireland Protocol work for Northern Ireland, that they enable us to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom in a way where those barriers created by the protocol have been removed in terms of the movement of goods from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, or Great Britain to Northern Ireland.”

The DUP leader said he would not predict a timeframe for a potential deal but hoped it could happen “sooner rather than later”.

He added: “Every process of dialogue reaches a moment where you have taken the talking as far as you can and decisions are needed.

“I don’t think we are in that place yet, I think there is still some room to move, I think there is still a distance to travel to get the outcome that we need, we are moving in the right direction.

“I want to get this right and we will keep working at it until we have made the progress we need to make.”

Northern Ireland Investment Summit 2023
US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joe Kennedy is leading a trade delegation to the region (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP leader said there was no pressure placed upon him from US business leaders for a return of Stormont.

He said: “They are very clear that the politics of Northern Ireland is for the politicians of Northern Ireland.

“They are looking for the opportunities here in terms of business, investment and growing our economy and creating jobs.

“We very much welcome their interest and I think it is a sign that Northern Ireland is still open for business, we are still creating jobs, we have had lots of jobs announcements in recent months, we have had an announcements of major investments in Northern Ireland and that is something we will continue to work with the business community to deliver.”