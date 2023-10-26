Postal workers vote to strike in row over staff dismissals

Postal workers have voted to strike in a row over the dismissal of some of their colleagues.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members based in the Wirral had backed industrial action by 95% over the “petty” sacking of four workers for taking a tea break.

A CWU spokesperson said: “The result is a clear demonstration of the anger workers feel about this petty, vindictive attack on their respected colleagues.

“It is a clear rejection of a culture of bullying and mismanagement in the workplace.

“This situation won’t be solved by management doubling down on poorly handled decisions, but with a decent compromise that sees these workers reinstated and the workforce treated with the respect they deserve.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We have received notification of the result of a local ballot at the Prenton Delivery Office.

“This is disappointing, however, we will continue to engage with the CWU and seek to secure a resolution. We will have plans in place to maintain service in the event of any industrial action.”

Royal Mail denied it was an issue of employees stopping for a tea break, saying employees were asked not to move off their route and drive additional mileage to gather during working hours.

Warnings not to do this were given prior to dismissal, it was stressed.