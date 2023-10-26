Palestinian foreign minister promises co-operation with international courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Palestinian foreign minister promises co-operation with international courts

By Press Association
The Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki speaks to reporters in The Hague (Molly Quell/AP)
The Palestinian Authority's foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki speaks to reporters in The Hague (Molly Quell/AP)

The Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister told reporters on Thursday that he fully supports an International Criminal Court investigation into the Palestinian territories, and he called for a full ceasefire to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The court in The Hague investigates and prosecutes people for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. Palestinian foreign affairs minister Riyad al-Maliki met chief prosecutor Karim Khan twice during a two-day visit to the Netherlands to drum up international support for an ICC investigation.

Asked by journalists if he would support the court looking into Hamas’s surprise October 7 attacks in southern Israel, he said that the Palestinian Authority would not interfere with the investigation.

“We cannot say ‘investigate here, don’t investigate there’,” Mr al-Maliki said.

UN Security Council
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, left, greeting Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki before the start of a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters this week (Seth Wenig/AP)

The international court launched an investigation in 2021 into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories, focusing on military operations against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and the expansion of Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Mr Khan confirmed last week that his mandate would extend to Palestinians who carried out crimes against Israelis. The investigation was spurred by the last major conflict in Gaza, but can analyse war crimes allegations from the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israel argues the ICC has no jurisdiction in the conflict because Palestine is not an independent sovereign state. Israel is not a party to the treaty that underpins the international court and is not one of its 123 member states.

After his visit to court, Mr al-Maliki said Israel was waging a war of revenge on Gaza that has violated international law.

“It has no real objective other than the total destruction of every livable place in Gaza,” he said.

He urged world leaders to back a UN General Assembly resolution put forward by Arab nations that calls for a ceasefire to allow in humanitarian aid.

While in The Hague, the Palestinian delegation also made submissions to the International Court of Justice, which is considering the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution asking the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the situation last year. Hearings in those proceedings are scheduled for February 2024.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, mostly in the initial Hamas rampage. Israel has responded with a series of bombing strikes that, according to Mr al-Maliki, have killed some 7,000 people and left more than 20,000 injured.

He also accused Israel of focusing airstrikes on the southern part of Gaza after telling Palestinians living in the north to relocate.