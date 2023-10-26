Dublin electrician transforms home into Halloween House of Horrors for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dublin electrician transforms home into Halloween House of Horrors for charity

By Press Association
Electrician Ken Carraher continues preparations on his Halloween House of Horrors in Killiney, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
A Dublin electrician has said adults and children from the community are vital to transforming his home into a House of Horrors every year.

For years, Ken Carraher has filled his Killiney home with ghosts, ghouls and monsters for the Halloween period in aid of charity.

But he is not a fan of being frightened himself.

Mr Carraher said: “I like doing this, but scary movies or anything else – no. Never watch scary movies – petrified. I watched one once and that was it.

Ken Carraher started the tradition 22 years ago (Brian Lawless/PA)
Electrician Ken Carraher continues preparations on his Halloween House of Horrors in Killiney, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Halloween House of Horrors raises money for charity (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The dark – petrified of it, no, that’s not me. When I’m going for a walk, say, at night-time near the estate, it would be a minimum of two torches in the dark, minimum. And I wouldn’t even do it on my own.”

He said he has been woken in the middle of the night by a sound downstairs, only to realise it was crawling arm and leg props he had forgotten to switch off.

“That can happen,” the electrician added.

Mr Carraher said that when he began decorating the house 22 years ago, he had just two models and one light, and now has a “couple of thousand props in total”.

“So what people see is about 20-30% of what we have.”

Ken Carraher takes weeks off work for the project (Brian Lawless/PA)
Neighbours help out with the Halloween House of Horrors (Brian Lawless/PA)
A view of Ken Carraher’s Halloween House of Horrors (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “We always start the second last weekend in September, so on Friday September 22 this year we started and it’s non-stop since then.

“I’ll be on four to five weeks’ annual leave to kit it out, put it on, take it down, and my friend John, he’ll be on two weeks’ annual leave to give me a hand.”

Mr Carraher said it gets “very good reactions” from neighbours.

Ken Carraher said the event ‘is a community thing’ (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ken Carraher’s Halloween House of Horrors in Killiney, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Halloween House of Horrors is open from October 28 (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “Most people are behind us, they’re brilliant. Especially for sweets and all, we put out an appeal every year for sweets and the neighbours just come with bags and bags of sweets which is brilliant.

“It’s adults and children, it is a community thing, you couldn’t do this on your own, you need the support of the community.

“The children, teenagers and that, they’ll be helping to say, scare people, and the adults kind of check everything’s OK, hand out sweets.”

Mr Carraher’s terrifying transformation now raises funds for a charity that helps people living with the rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB), also known as butterfly skin.

The funds go to Debra Ireland, which helps around 300 people living with the painful disease that causes skin to blister at the slightest touch.

Ken’s Halloween House of Horrors is open on October 28, 29 and 30 from 4pm-8pm and on Halloween from 4pm-9pm.