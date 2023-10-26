Just Stop Oil activists held after paint protest at Natural History Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil activists held after paint protest at Natural History Museum

By Press Association
The Natural History Museum in central London (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Natural History Museum in central London (Philip Toscano/PA)

Two medics belonging to the Just Stop Oil protest group have poured orange paint over a dinosaur skeleton at London’s Natural History Museum.

Consultant gastroenterologist Will Stableforth and physiotherapist Steve Fay used a children’s powder paint fountain to cover a reproduction Titanosaur skeleton in orange cornstarch just before 2pm on Thursday, the environmentalist group said.

The pair then displayed a banner which read “For health’s sake- Just Stop Oil” before sitting down and waiting for police to arrive.

The Metropolitan Police said the protesters were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before being taken into custody.

A force statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “Two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at the Natural History Museum.

“Two activists from Just Stop Oil vandalised one of the exhibits with orange paint. They are in police custody.”

Stableforth, from Truro in Cornwall, said beforehand: “As an NHS medical consultant I’ve spent many years looking after patients with diseases which, at their root, are caused by fossil fuels.

“I have done everything legal I can to get our message across. Most of that has been ineffective, so it’s time to break the law. I cannot see another way at this time.

“The climate crisis is a healthcare emergency for every single one of us. We demand an end to any new fossil fuels and immediate climate action prioritising public health rather than big business.”