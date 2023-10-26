Six children in hospital after car crash in Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six children in hospital after car crash in Oxford

By Press Association
Five young men, who are all from the city, have all been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving (Peter Byrne/PA)
Six children are in hospital following a car crash in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said officers tried to stop a BMW which was driving “erratically” at high speed on the city’s eastern bypass at 11.10pm on Tuesday.

The car failed to stop and five minutes later it collided with a black VW Touran driving along The Slade.

Four children were left with serious injuries, two sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Touran also sustained minor injuries.

The force said the youngsters, whose ages have not been confirmed by police, remain in hospital.

Five young men, who are all from the city, have all been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Three of them were also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and driving a vehicle dangerously.

One of the three, aged 18, is in custody while the other two, who are both 19, have been bailed.

The fourth suspect, also 19, was also arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug over the specified limit and has been bailed.

The fifth suspect, who is 18, was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving a vehicle dangerously and driving whilst unfit through drink. He has been bailed.

Detective Inspector Justin Thomas, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or was in the area at the time of the collision.

“If anyone has any dashcam or CCTV footage or information about this incident please get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with the family affected and specially trained officers will continue to support them throughout this investigation.”

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog which it says “is the procedure in these circumstances”.

Contact the force online, on 101 quoting reference number 43230479163 or via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.