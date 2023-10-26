Man to run across the Arctic in memory of late friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man to run across the Arctic in memory of late friend

By Press Association
Dan’s marathon comes after he completed a 21km obstacle course in Alex’s memory earlier this month (Anthony Nolan/PA)
A man has committed to running across the Arctic in memory of his late childhood friend.

Dan Day, 27, will take part in the Polar Circle Marathon in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, on October 28.

He is running in memory of Alex Bryant, who died in March 2023.

Mr Bryant, a lifeguard from Littlehampton in Sussex, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in 2017.

In the following five years he had three stem cell transplants.

Mr Day said: “I always had the undeserved honour of a friend like Alex. He always held me accountable, always questioned why I didn’t take care of myself, always pushed me to strive for more.

“With everything that happened to Alex, it has helped me realise that I should, and absolutely can, help impact other people’s lives in a really positive way, and I see that as Alex’s enduring legacy.”

AML is a type of blood cancer which causes the bone marrow to make too many abnormal white blood cells and prevents it from making healthy blood cells.

All funds raised by Mr Day will go to stem cell transplant charity Anthony Nolan.

Lifeguard Alex Bryant was diagnosed with AML in 2017 and died in March this year
The marathon comes after he completed the Spartan Beast, a 21km obstacle race, earlier in October.

Mr Day added: “I’ve taken on these challenges because after hearing what Alex went through, there is nothing I can put my body through that can come close to that – and he did it all without complaining.

“If I can do something that can make even the smallest change to someone’s life, then it’s worth it. Alex was such a positive force and everything he did was so selfless, and he helped me realise that life is about helping other people.”

Kirsty Mooney, head of supporter-led fundraising at Anthony Nolan, said: “Fundraisers like Dan help raise crucial funds for Anthony Nolan, that not only help recruit new potential donors to the stem cell register, but also allow critical research to be conducted that can lead to new treatments.

“By undertaking a challenge like this, Dan is helping many other patients potentially have a second chance at life.”