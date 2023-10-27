Elon Musk’s first year at Twitter ‘hugely damaging’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Elon Musk’s first year at Twitter ‘hugely damaging’

By Press Association
Elon Musk has laid off more than half the company’s staff, changed its name and been embroiled in a string of controversies (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Elon Musk has laid off more than half the company’s staff, changed its name and been embroiled in a string of controversies (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Elon Musk’s first year in charge of X, formerly known as Twitter, “couldn’t have gone any worse” and has been “hugely damaging”, industry experts have said.

October 27 marks the first anniversary of the billionaire’s 44 billion dollar (£36 billion) takeover of the social media giant.

Since then, Mr Musk has laid off more than half the company’s staff and changed its name, as well as been embroiled in a string of controversies over content moderation, his belief in absolute free speech and the reinstating of accounts which had been banned for breaching site rules on hate speech.

The platform has also been dogged by outage and performance issues and come under scrutiny from regulators around the world over its work to stop the spread of harmful content.

When asked about Mr Musk’s year at the firm, social media commentator Drew Benvie, founder and chief executive of communications agency Battenhall, said he “couldn’t imagine it going any worse”.

He said that although there had already been a shift in how people were using social media because of the rise of misinformation in recent years, Mr Musk’s changes to X since his takeover had “made it worse”.

In particular, he highlighted the decision to change the site’s verification system so that rather than the platform awarding verified status to accounts who could prove their authenticity, it can now be purchased by anyone who pays for it.

“What used to happen in organised disinformation would be for them to create, through software, thousands if not hundreds of thousands of accounts which promote one another and look real – now Mr Musk has made that worse, when he thought he was making it better,” Mr Benvie told the PA news agency.

“He allowed you to buy the verification badge rather than be awarded it.

Technology summit in Dublin
Mr Musk has changed the site’s verification system (Brian Lawless/PA)

“What the average person wants when they read something on their screen is to understand whether it’s fact or fiction, and at the moment Twitter is not the place for anybody to figure that out.”

According to figures from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), hate speech has surged on the platform since Mr Musk’s takeover.

Research from the group published in September showed that 86% of 300 hateful posts reported to X moderators were still online a week after they were flagged, despite some containing what the CCDH called content “glorifying antisemitism, anti-Black racism, neo-Nazism, white supremacy and other racism”.

Mr Benvie said that in terms of both personal and brand safety on the platform, Mr Musk had “an awful lot to answer for”.

He also warned that with new social media regulation coming into force around the world, it would not be impossible to foresee a scenario where X gets caught up in a “cycle of fines” before “shutting down”.

Fellow social media expert, Matt Navarra, described Mr Musk’s year at the site as “chaotic, expensive and hugely damaging”.

He told PA that Mr Musk’s decision-making had “decimated” the company’s brand and reputation, and badly damaged public trust in the site as a place to “get news” or even just be “relied upon”.

He also warned that the site’s worsening relationship with advertisers would pose problems for the company down the line as it is now reliant on finding other revenue streams in order to pay off debts.

Mr Navarra said he did not think X would “disappear” but warned that its user base could become more extreme.

“I think it will be a pretty unpleasant place to be for a mainstream audience,” he said.

“I think that it’s going to be more of the same in the next 12 months – we can expect more people to migrate out of there, but we might see a levelling off of the decline in terms of users, because I think a different type of community and user will be attracted to the platform.

“I think that will drive the mainstream out and bring the extreme in.

“I don’t think that’s a particularly healthy, sustainable future for X, and certainly, it’s not going to be the X, or Twitter, that people want or know. That bird is dead.”