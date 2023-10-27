Buffalo Bills hold on for 24-18 win over spirited Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buffalo Bills hold on for 24-18 win over spirited Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Press Association
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Adrian Kraus/AP)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Adrian Kraus/AP)

The Buffalo Bills overcame a spirited effort from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win 24-18 on the back of Josh Allen’s three touchdowns.

The Bills quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran in another as Buffalo’s defence did just enough to hold off a late rally.

It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the first half, each side trading scores until Allen connected with Dalton Kincaid on a 22-yard touchdown reception to give the hosts a seven-point lead at the main break.

Allen added to that lead just a few minutes into the third when he found Gabe Davis in the endzone.

That was the end of the scoring until the final three minutes of the game when Mike Evans scored off a 22-yard pass from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

A successful two-point conversion brought the margin to just one touchdown, but Tampa Bay were unable to find the decisive score before time ran out.

Allen finished with 324 yards in the air and 41 on the ground, while Mayfield threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns.