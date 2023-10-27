Buffalo Bills hold on for 24-18 win over spirited Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills overcame a spirited effort from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win 24-18 on the back of Josh Allen’s three touchdowns.

The Bills quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran in another as Buffalo’s defence did just enough to hold off a late rally.

It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the first half, each side trading scores until Allen connected with Dalton Kincaid on a 22-yard touchdown reception to give the hosts a seven-point lead at the main break.

🔷 365 total yards🔷 3 TDs Josh Allen came to play on Thursday night. #TBvsBUF pic.twitter.com/tp8SZBHd49 — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2023

Allen added to that lead just a few minutes into the third when he found Gabe Davis in the endzone.

That was the end of the scoring until the final three minutes of the game when Mike Evans scored off a 22-yard pass from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

A successful two-point conversion brought the margin to just one touchdown, but Tampa Bay were unable to find the decisive score before time ran out.

Allen finished with 324 yards in the air and 41 on the ground, while Mayfield threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns.