Damian Lillard scores 39 in Milwaukee Bucks’ 118-117 win over Philadelphia 76ers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Damian Lillard scores 39 in Milwaukee Bucks’ 118-117 win over Philadelphia 76ers

By Press Association
Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard shoots between Philadelphia 76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr and Joel Embiid (Morry Gash/AP)
Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard shoots between Philadelphia 76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr and Joel Embiid (Morry Gash/AP)

Damian Lillard did not take long to prove why he was such a hot commodity over the offseason, scoring 39 points in his debut for Milwaukee to lead the Bucks over the Philadelphia 76ers 118-117.

After spending 11 years as a Portland Trail Blazer, Lillard slipped seamlessly into his new surroundings as he sparked a game-clinching run down the stretch.

The Bucks led by as much as 19 earlier in the game, but Philadelphia were able to regroup to put their nose in front early in the fourth quarter.

However, Lillard took it upon himself to restore Milwaukee’s advantage, a crucial three kickstarting an 11-0 run that gave the Bucks a nine-point lead with just under three minutes remaining.

Philadelphia again rallied to bring the margin back to two, but another three and two clutch free throws from Lillard was ultimately enough to clinch the win for the hosts.

Lillard’s 39 points was the most for any player in their Bucks debut, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points and 13 rebounds to become the franchise’s career leader in made field goals.

Tyrese Maxey’s 31 points led the way for Philadelphia in the absence of James Harden.

Meanwhile, LeBron James got the better of Kevin Durant as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 100-95.

Durant did everything he could to get the Suns over the line, scoring 39 points from 39 minutes on the floor.

But the Lakers stormed home in the fourth quarter, overturning a 12-point deficit to record their first win of the season.

James scored 21 for the Lakers to go along with 30 from Anthony Davis.