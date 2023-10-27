Cadbury World master chocolatiers make 50kg chocolate Halloween toad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cadbury World master chocolatiers make 50kg chocolate Halloween toad

By Press Association
A chocolate toad has been created by master chocolatiers at Cadbury World in time for Halloween (Phil Barnett/PA)
Master chocolatiers at Cadbury World have unveiled a “spooky” Halloween toad complete with autumnal leaves, a wand and spell books.

The detailed 90cm-high creation, comprising 50kg of chocolate, was designed to be “as whimsical as possible without being too scary” for visitors to the Birmingham attraction.

Green cocoa butter was used to create the creature’s eyes, while white chocolate was carved to create part of the books seen on the display.

Cadbury World chocolatier Donna Oluban said of the Halloween-themed creation: “It’s a collective idea – we all sort of sit down and have a think about what we are going to do for our next project and we came up with the toad.”

The creation is 90cm tall (Phil Barnett/PA)
Describing the challenges faced during the project, she added: “The legs are made out of jugs of chocolate.

“Believe it or not his legs were like the major problem, at the back, because frogs’ legs are a bit like a concertina.

Ms Oluban working on the chocolate creation (Phil Barnett/PA)
“So we actually made long bags, taped them up, filled them with chocolate and we put in the shape of the leg, and then we have peeled off the bags afterwards.

“Everything is a challenge. We have to get our thinking caps on and between us, we come up with all these inventive ideas.”