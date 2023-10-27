Husband jailed for life for murder of university lecturer wife in knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband jailed for life for murder of university lecturer wife in knife attack

By Press Association
Ertan Ersoy has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years (Essex Police/ PA)
A husband who stabbed his university lecturer wife to death in a “jealous rage” has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years for her murder.

Ertan Ersoy, 51, stood up in the secure dock when he was asked to by the judge, but threw his hearing loop on the floor and sat back down when his sentence was delivered.

He gesticulated with his right hand as he was led to the cells at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Ersoy stabbed Dr Antonella Castelvedere “many times, causing 15 areas of sharp force injury” to her face, neck, upper chest and to both hands, prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC said.

The defendant had suspected his wife was cheating on him, jurors were told, and he had previously placed a listening device in their home in Colchester, Essex.

Dr Castelvedere, 52, a lecturer at the University of Suffolk who led an MA course in English and creative writing, was found dead on the kitchen floor of their home on June 1 last year.

Judge Christopher Morgan said the defendant stabbed Dr Castelvedere in a “jealous rage”.

“I’m satisfied the offence occurred because you couldn’t accept the autonomy of Antonella,” he told Ersoy.

“I use that firstly within the marriage and secondly within her work life.”

He sentenced Ersoy to life in prison with a minimum term of 25 years, which the defendant must serve before he can be considered for release.

The judge said he “cannot be sure of the precise circumstances” of the stabbing.

But he said he was “sure that (Ersoy) entered that kitchen and confronted her in a manner that you knew was likely to upset her, make her angry and provoke a response”.

He continued: “She was no threat to you when you ended her life in the most brutal fashion by cutting her throat.”

Mr Paxton had told Ersoy’s trial: “In short and simple terms, we the prosecution say it was this defendant’s anger, jealousy and his failings that led to him killing his wife.”

Mr Paxton said Ersoy, also a lecturer and teaching fellow, had called emergency services and went out into the street and called for help after stabbing his wife.

Ersoy denied his wife’s murder but was found guilty following a trial.

He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but claimed in his defence that he was suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning at the time.

Sarah Elliott KC, mitigating, said Ersoy “may have been stabbed immediately before the killing”.

The judge said if this did happen, he was sure that Dr Castelvedere “had no intention to hurt you and she didn’t stab you as the aggressor”.

He said that Ersoy had stabbed his wife “repeatedly”.