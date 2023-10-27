‘Essential not to lose focus’ on war in Ukraine, Varadkar warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'Essential not to lose focus' on war in Ukraine, Varadkar warns

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visits the memorial to the Heavenly Hundred at Maidan Square, following a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv, Ukraine (PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said it was “essential” to not “lose focus” on the war in Ukraine as global attention focuses on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Taoiseach was speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of the EU’s 27 leaders in Brussels on Friday.

Mr Varadkar said on the first day of the summit that some countries wanted attention to be drawn away from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and towards the threat of an escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“Because of all the other things that are happening in the world, not least in the Middle East, it’d be very easy to lose focus on the war in Ukraine, and it is essential that we don’t do that,” he told reporters on Friday.

“We need to continue, if not continue, double down on – our support for Ukraine, in terms of political, military, financial and other support.”

He said European leaders will also discuss migration but there is no expectation of any new conclusions.

He added: “We have a very strong view that Ukraine has a right to defend its sovereignty, its independence, its democracy.

“If we don’t stop (Vladimir) Putin in Ukraine, he won’t stop there.

“So it is a threat to all of us and Ireland will continue with support for Ukraine until victory.”

His comments come as the Irish government debate on how to change their offering to the thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war and arriving in Ireland.

As of this month, 96,338 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since the start of the war in February 2022.

The Government has said that as a further 30-50,000 are expected to arrive in the next year, it must change the current open-ended accommodation it is offering, and potentially reduce entitlements to social welfare supports.

Taoiseach
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe (Brian Lawless/PA)

There were disagreements at Cabinet this week after it was proposed a three-month limit would be placed on the period the state would be obliged to provide accommodation to Ukrainians.

Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has said any change to state provisions for Ukrainian refugees must be “sustainable”, while cautioning that no decision had yet been taken.

The minister, who is attending the EU summit in Brussels in his capacity as president of the Eurogroup of Eurozone finance ministers, said cabinet would come to a decision soon.

“This is an issue that’s already been discussed at many different levels within government, it’s been discussed a number of times in the Ukraine cabinet sub-committee, and we regularly discuss policy issues in relation to migration and our support for the people of Ukraine who are facing this terrible war and the discussion that happened in cabinet earlier in the week is just part of that deliberative process,” he said.

“So I’d expect that it will conclude soon.

“The Government has not made a decision on that.

“This is a complex matter.

“The Irish people, the Irish state have shown a remarkable ability to support nearly 100,000 people that have come to our country in the last two years.

“We just need to consider how we can continue to do this in the future and do so in a way that is sustainable.

“Government hasn’t made the decision on the matter.

“We’re aware of the many consequences of any decision that we make.

“And I’d expect that in the next few weeks the matter will be considered again,” he said.