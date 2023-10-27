Man found guilty of gimp suit offences towards female motorists

A self-employed gardener has been found guilty of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress to two female motorists while dressed in an all-black gimp suit.

Joshua Hunt, 32, was found guilty by a district judge of two offences under the Public Order Act following a trial at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation to each of his three victims and £620 prosecution costs.

Clothing recovered from Joshua Hunt who has been found guilty after scaring female motorists in Somerset while dressed in a gimp suit (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The court heard female motorists were left terrified – with one fearing they might be abducted – after seeing Hunt in his black skin-tight outfit.

District Judge Joanna Dickens said she accepted Hunt had already spent a month on remand in prison prior to his trial and that was bigger punishment than any sentence she could impose.

“I accept that you have already received punishment and spent time in prison and lost your good character in a very public way and no doubt affecting you for the remainder of your life,” she said.