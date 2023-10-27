Critically ill baby’s father fails in bid over ‘last ditch’ evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Critically ill baby’s father fails in bid over ‘last ditch’ evidence

By Press Association
Indi Gregory had mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy (Family handout/PA)
Indi Gregory had mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy (Family handout/PA)

The father of a critically ill baby who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment fight says he has failed to persuade hospital doctors to look at “last ditch” evidence.

Indi Gregory’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, have lost legal fights in London and failed in a bid to take their case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France.

Mr Gregory said on Friday that an independent cardiologist had produced “last ditch” evidence to show it was “more likely than not” that Indi could live “without a ventilator”.

But he said medics treating Indi had told him that the evidence created “no new material change to the circumstances”.

Indi Gregory court case
Dean Gregory outside court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Campaign group the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting Indi’s parents  – who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston, Derbyshire – says the ECHR’s refusal to consider the case means that life-support treatment can lawfully end.

The couple expected medics to begin withdrawal of treatment after the weekend, a spokesman for the Christian Legal Centre said.

An official at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where Indi is being cared for, has said the ECHR decision concludes a “very difficult process”.

Dr Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, says the “priority now” is to provide the “best possible care to Indi” and to “support her parents”.

Mr Gregory said on Friday, in a statement issued through the Christian Legal Centre: “It has been an almost impossible task to challenge and expose this cruel system.”

He said he had “done everything I can” to “protect and save” Indi’s life.

“The evidence from the cardiologist has been simply swept aside and brushed under the carpet,” he added.

“We do not want to go to court with this, because we have seen how this system works – the judges just rubber-stump NHS decisions and are not interested in independent expert opinions or any other evidence.

“We have now given up on the legal battle.”

He said Indi’s family had asked medics to “give us until Monday” before “removing treatment”.

A High Court judge recently ruled that doctors could lawfully limit the treatment they provide to Indi, and her parents failed to persuade appeal judges to overturn that decision.

Mr Justice Peel had considered evidence at a private trial in the Family Division of the High Court.

He heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, had mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists say she is dying and bosses at the trust asked him to rule that doctors could lawfully limit treatment.

Medics say the treatment Indi receives causes pain and is futile.