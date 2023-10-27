James Middleton shares his delight at welcoming baby son Inigo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

James Middleton shares his delight at welcoming baby son Inigo

By Press Association
James Middleton has welcomed his first child (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
James Middleton has welcomed his first child (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Princess of Wales’ brother James Middleton has described the “overwhelming emotion” of welcoming his baby son, who he has named Inigo.

Mr Middleton said he and his wife Alizee had settled into their new life as parents after their first child arrived a few weeks ago.

Posting on social media, Kate’s younger brother wrote: “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

“No matter how prepared I thought I was… I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizee as we became three.”

The newborn youngster is the Princess of Wales’ nephew and a cousin of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Mr Middleton shared images of Inigo, wearing a knitted blue bonnet and cardigan, lying in his pram, near four of Mr Middleton’s dogs, and also being held by his father in a baby carrier.

Another photo showed Inigo’s tiny fingers touching a portrait of Mr Middleton’s beloved dog Ella, who died around nine months ago, and he paid tribute to her for helping him during his battle against clinical depression.

Mr Middleton has described how his dogs, and Ella in particular, helped him when he was facing mental health difficulties.

“We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly,” he said.

He said his remaining dogs had been “fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack”.

Mr Middleton also thanked the NHS and praised the team at Basingstoke hospital for their support with the arrival of Inigo.