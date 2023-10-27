Israeli ground forces ‘expanding their activity’ in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has said its ground forces are “expanding their activity” in the Gaza Strip, as the army moved closer to a full ground invasion of the besieged territory.

Daniel Hagari, the army’s spokesman, said aerial attacks had been targeting Hamas tunnels and other targets.

“In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening,” he said. “The IDF is acting with great force… to achieve the objectives of the war.”

Earlier, the country’s defence minister said Israel expects to launch a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza soon to destroy Hamas.

Yoav Gallant described a campaign that will require dismantling a vast network of tunnels used by the territory’s militant rulers.

The defence minister spoke to a small group of foreign reporters in Tel Aviv after Israeli forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a second, limited ground raid into Gaza in as many days, striking the outskirts of Gaza City.

Mr Gallant said the ground invasion that follows weeks of air strikes “will take a long time”, and that it would lead to another lengthy phase of lower-intensity fighting as Israel destroys “pockets of resistance”.

In a sign of the rising tensions in the region, US war planes earlier struck targets in eastern Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard after a string of attacks on American forces, and two mysterious objects hit towns in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

After three weeks of war sparked by a bloody Hamas incursion into southern Israel, the Palestinian death toll has soared past 7,300, according to officials in Gaza.

A blockade on Gaza has meant dwindling supplies of food, fuel, water and medicine, and UN and Arab leaders have called for a ceasefire to allow entry of humanitarian aid that is only trickling in.

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel said internet service in the Gaza Strip has been cut off by the Israeli bombardment.

Services were cut on Friday evening following a heavy round of Israeli air strikes that lit up the sky over the territory.

The Palestinian Red Crescent, the main emergency service in Gaza, said it was cut off from its operations room because of the internet blackout.

“It doesn’t only mean that Gaza is isolated from the world but also it means people can’t connect to each other. Our emergency line is down so people are literally not able to call an ambulance,” said Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the organisation. “We are extremely worried because we are completely cut off from our teams.”

She added: “That means that our emergency rescue workers are having to just follow the sound of bombardment to search for wounded people instead of arriving at a location that needs help in the fastest way possible.”

On Thursday, Gaza’s health ministry released a detailed list of names and identification numbers of those killed, including more than 3,000 minors and more than 1,500 women.

More than 1,400 people were slain in Israel during Hamas’ October 7 attack, according to the Israeli government, and at least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza.

Palestinian militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel, including one that hit a residential building in Tel Aviv on Friday, injuring four people.

The overall number of deaths far exceeds the combined toll of all four previous wars between Israel and Hamas, estimated at around 4,000.

A ground invasion is expected to cause even higher casualties on both sides as Israeli forces and Hamas battle each other in dense residential areas.

Hospitals have been scrounging for fuel to run emergency generators that power incubators and other life-saving equipment after Israel cut off all fuel deliveries to Gaza at the start of the war, forcing its only power plant to shut down.

Mr Gallant said Israel believes that Hamas would confiscate any fuel that enters. He said Hamas uses generators to pump air into its hundreds of miles of tunnels, which originate in civilian areas.

He showed reporters aerial footage of what he said was a tunnel shaft built right next to a hospital. “For air, they need oil. For oil, they need us,” he said.

Little is known about Hamas’ secretive tunnels and other infrastructure, and it was not possible to independently confirm Mr Gallant’s claims.

Lynne Hastings, the UN aid coordinator for the Palestinian territories, declined to comment on Mr Gallant’s remarks, saying: “We don’t know what Hamas has or doesn’t have.”

She added: “We have been bringing fuel into Gaza in coordination with the government of Israel for decades. We know fuel is a high-risk item and are working with the Israelis to make sure what we will be using for our operations is done securely.”

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza, said it has been forced to ration fuel among lifesaving machines in hospitals, bakeries, and desalination plants, and only has enough for a few more days.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, told reporters: “The siege means that food, water and fuel – basic commodities – are being used to collectively punish more than two million people, among them, a majority of children and women.”

Earlier on Friday, the military said ground forces raided inside Gaza, striking dozens of militant targets over the past 24 hours.

It said aircraft and artillery bombed targets in Shijaiyah, an area on Gaza City’s outskirts that was the scene of an urban battle in the 2014 Gaza war.

The military said the soldiers exited the territory without suffering any casualties. It reported an earlier, hours-long raid into northern Gaza on Thursday.

The damage to Gaza from nearly three weeks of bombardment showed in satellite photos of several locations taken before the war and again in recent days. Entire rows of residential buildings simply disappear in the photos, reduced to smears of dust and rubble.

The Israeli military says it only targets militants and accuses Hamas of operating among civilians in an attempt to protect its fighters.

The conflict has threatened to ignite a wider war across the region.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said that the Friday strikes in eastern Syria were a response to “ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks” against US personnel in Iraq and Syria over the past 10 days.

He said the operation was separate from the Israel-Hamas war.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed ally of Hamas in Lebanon, has repeatedly traded fire with Israel along the border, and Israel has carried out air strikes targeting Iran-linked groups in Syria. The United States has sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the region, along with additional weaponry and personnel, in part to deter Iran and its allies from entering the war.

Last week, a US Navy destroyer in the northern Red Sea shot down three cruise missiles and several drones launched toward Israel by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in northern Yemen.

About 1.4 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have fled their homes, with nearly half of them crowding into UN shelters.

Hundreds of thousands remain in northern Gaza, despite Israel ordering them to evacuate to the south and saying that those who remain might be considered “accomplices” of Hamas.

Over the past week, Israel has allowed more than 80 trucks with aid enter from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, the only entry point into Gaza not controlled by Israel. But aid workers say the convoys meet only a tiny fraction of the territory’s mounting humanitarian needs.