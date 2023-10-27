Joe Biden could meet Xi Jinping next month after talks with Chinese minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Joe Biden could meet Xi Jinping next month after talks with Chinese minister

By Press Association
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as China’s foreign minister Wang Yi speaks after a bilateral meeting at the State Department (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as China’s foreign minister Wang Yi speaks after a bilateral meeting at the State Department (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

President Joe Biden has met China’s foreign minister for talks that are viewed as the precursor to a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

The encounter was the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the two countries as they explore the possibility of stabilising an increasingly tense relationship at a time of conflict in Ukraine and Israel.

The White House said Mr Biden “emphasised that both the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication” and he “underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges”.

Mr Biden had been widely expected to talk with Wang Yi, a reciprocal action after Mr Xi met Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June.

Antony Blinken
Mr Blinken met the Chinese leader earlier this year (AP)

Beijing has yet to confirm if Mr Xi will travel to San Francisco for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month but Mr Biden has said a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines is possible.

The US has been disappointed with China over its support for Russia in the war against Ukraine and its relative silence on the Israel-Hamas war.

“China should use whatever ability it has as an influential power to urge calm” in the Middle East, said US state department spokesman Matthew Miller.

“We know China has relationships with a number of countries in the region, and we would urge them to use those relationships, the lines of communication they have, to urge calm and stability.”

American officials believe the Chinese have considerable leverage with Iran, which is a major backer of Hamas.

United States China
The bilateral meeting took place at the US state department in Washington (AP)

The Chinese president last came to the US in 2017, when former president Donald Trump hosted him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Mr Biden, who took office in 2021, has yet to host Mr Xi on American soil. The two men last met in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting of leading rich and developing nations.

The US-China relationship began to sour in 2018 when the Trump administration slapped hefty tariffs on Chinese goods worth 50 billion dollars (£41.3 billion).

It deteriorated further over a range of issues, including rights abuses, the South China Sea, Taiwan, technology and the Covid-19 pandemic.