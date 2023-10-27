Activist tells judge society cannot ‘injunct way out of the climate crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Activist tells judge society cannot ‘injunct way out of the climate crisis’

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protesters accused of breaching an injunction are waiting for a judge’s ruling after a High Court hearing ended (PA)
An environmental activist accused of breaching a court order aimed at restricting protests on the M25 has told a High Court judge that society cannot “injunct” its way out of the “climate crisis”.

Theresa Norton, 65, of Scarborough, North Yorkshire, spoke in her defence at a High Court hearing in London on Friday.

She told Mr Justice Soole that mankind was facing its “greatest existential crisis” and said finding a solution was the “responsibility of everybody”.

Just Stop Oil protesters outside court
Just Stop Oil protesters, including Theresa Norton, outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Norton is one of 12 Just Stop Oil protesters accused of breaching a court injunction aimed at restricting M25 protests.

Lawyers representing National Highways say protesters caused “considerable delays” and are in contempt of court.

Accused protesters have all put arguments in their defence.

Mr Justice Soole finished hearing evidence at the High Court in London on Friday and is expected to deliver a ruling on Monday.

“It is the greatest existential crisis mankind has ever faced and it is getting worse,” said Ms Norton.

“This Government has not taken the climate crisis seriously.”

She said “young people” taking part in protests were “fighting for their lives”.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to stop it,” she told the judge.

“We cannot injunct our way out of the climate crisis.”

Mr Justice Soole said he was not going to determine “issues concerning climate change”.

He said he had been asked to decide whether people had knowingly breached an injunction.