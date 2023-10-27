Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’

By Press Association
A former model is suing Abercrombie & Fitch (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
A former model is suing Abercrombie & Fitch (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion chain, alleging it allowed former chief executive Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organisation during his 22-year tenure.

Mr Jeffries, who left Abercrombie in 2014, converted the company from a struggling retailer of hunting apparel to a seller of must-have teenage clothing.

But he faced criticism for the firm’s sexualised marketing, including billboards and beefy models that alienated potential customers who did not fit into its image.

The lawsuit comes after a BBC report earlier this month that raised similar allegations against Mr Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith.

The lawsuit, filed by David Bradberry in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges Mr Jeffries had modelling scouts scouring the internet and elsewhere to identify attractive young men seeking to be the next face of Abercrombie.

Often these prospective models became sex-trafficking victims, sent to New York and abroad and abused by Mr Jeffries and other men, all under the guise that they were being recruited to become the next Abercrombie model, the lawsuit alleges.

“Jeffries was so important to the profitability of the brand that he was given complete autonomy to perform his role as CEO however he saw fit, including through the use of blatant international sex-trafficking and abuse of prospective Abercrombie models,” the suit claims.

The lawsuit names Mr Jeffries, Mr Smith, and the Jeffries Family Office. It seeks class-action status and estimates that over a hundred young models, in addition to Mr Bradberry, were victims.

A&F, based in New Albany, Ohio, declined to comment on Friday.

Earlier this month, the retailer said that it had hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the issues raised by the BBC. It said the company’s current leaders and board of directors were not aware of the allegations of Mr Jeffries’ sexual misconduct.

“For close to a decade, a new executive leadership team and refreshed board of directors have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organisation we are today,” the company said. “We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.”

Mr Jeffries’ attorney, Brian Bieber, a shareholder with the Miami law firm of GrayRobinson, said in a statement that Mr Jeffries “will not comment in the press on this new lawsuit, as he has likewise chosen not to regarding litigation in the past.”

“The courtroom is where we will deal with this matter,” Mr Bieber added.