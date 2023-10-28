What the papers say – October 28

Israel’s increased bombardment of Gaza is the main focus as the conflict with Hamas continues to dominate Saturday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Telegraph says Israel’s ground forces were expanding operations in Gaza after the country’s cabinet sanctioned an onslaught of the territory.

The Daily Telegraph says Israel's ground forces were expanding operations in Gaza after the country's cabinet sanctioned an onslaught of the territory.

The onslaught leaves Gaza facing a blackout as the UN warns basic services have collapsed, according to the i weekend.

The onslaught leaves Gaza facing a blackout as the UN warns basic services have collapsed, according to the i weekend.

The Daily Express calls the advance and “unprecedented” bombardment while the Daily Mirror gives the grim warning that “carnage looms”.

Life on the streets of Gaza is the subject of The Guardian front page, which says there is “no fuel, no power, nowhere safe”.

The Guardian front page says there is "no fuel, no power, nowhere safe" regarding life on the streets of Gaza.

The impact of the conflict nearer to home is the focus elsewhere with The Times saying Iranian agents are creating unrest at protests in the UK.

And The Independent reports that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing a revolt from his MPs wanting for a change of stance to call for a ceasefire.

The FT Weekend features a picture of flames and smoke in Gaza City, but leads on NatWest taking a string of blows as a report into its handling of Nigel Farage is published.

The FT Weekend features a picture of flames and smoke in Gaza City, but leads on NatWest taking a string of blows as a report into its handling of Nigel Farage is published.

And a man fined for scaring drivers denied he was a gimp on the front of the Daily Star.