What the papers say – October 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – October 28

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Israel’s increased bombardment of Gaza is the main focus as the conflict with Hamas continues to dominate Saturday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Telegraph says Israel’s ground forces were expanding operations in Gaza after the country’s cabinet sanctioned an onslaught of the territory.

The onslaught leaves Gaza facing a blackout as the UN warns basic services have collapsed, according to the i weekend.

The Daily Express calls the advance and “unprecedented” bombardment while the Daily Mirror gives the grim warning that “carnage looms”.

Life on the streets of Gaza is the subject of The Guardian front page, which says there is “no fuel, no power, nowhere safe”.

The impact of the conflict nearer to home is the focus elsewhere with The Times saying Iranian agents are creating unrest at protests in the UK.

And The Independent reports that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing a revolt from his MPs wanting for a change of stance to call for a ceasefire.

The FT Weekend features a picture of flames and smoke in Gaza City, but leads on NatWest taking a string of blows as a report into its handling of Nigel Farage is published.

And a man fined for scaring drivers denied he was a gimp on the front of the Daily Star.