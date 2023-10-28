Maine mass killing suspect found dead two days after shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maine mass killing suspect found dead two days after shooting

By Press Association
Photo released by the Lewiston Maine Police Department of Robert Card (Lewiston Maine Police Department/AP)
The man wanted for the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in Maine has been found dead.

Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, was found dead in Lisbon Falls, Maine, Governor Janet Mills said at a news conference on Friday.

“Like many people I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Ms Mills said.

April Stevens, a Lewiston resident who knew one of the victims, said she was relieved to learn that the “monster and coward” who inflicted so much pain was no longer a danger.

“I’m relieved but not happy,” she said. “There was too much death. Too many people were hurt. Relieved, yes, happy, no.”

Maine Shooting
A police officer searches along railroad tracks near the Androscoggin River (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Commissioner of Maine department of public safety Mike Sauschuck said Card was found at 7.45pm near the Androscoggin River of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police found Card’s body at a recycling facility where he recently worked, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, had been sought since the Wednesday night shootings and murder warrants were issued against him.

Ms Mills said she had called US President Joe Biden to alert him that Card was dead.

“Tonight we’re grateful that Lewiston and surrounding communities are safe after spending excruciating days hiding in their homes,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

He added that “Americans should not have to live like this” and called on Congress to take action on gun violence.

A bulletin sent to police across the country shortly after the attack said the US Army reservist had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks during summer after “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” a military base.

A US official said Card was training with the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in West Point, New York, when commanders became concerned about him.

Authorities had scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinised a possible suicide note on Friday in the second day of their intensive search for Card.

Maine Shooting
Governor Janet Mills speaks during a news conference after the discovery of Robert Card’s body (Matt Rourke/AP)

Authorities lifted their shelter in place order for people living in the area on Friday evening, nearly 48 hours after the shootings.

The names and pictures of the 16 men and two women who died were released as Mr Sauschuck asked for a moment of silence at a news conference. Their ages ranged from 14 to 76.

Law enforcement officials had said they had not seen Card since his vehicle was left at a boat ramp on Wednesday, shortly after the shootings.

Authorities say Card, who had firearms training, opened fire at the bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine’s second-largest city.