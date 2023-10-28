Police and opposition party supporters clash in Bangladesh violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police and opposition party supporters clash in Bangladesh violence

By Press Association
The opposition has held largely peaceful anti-government demonstrations for several months (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP/PA)
Police in Bangladesh have fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the main opposition party who threw stones at security officials during a rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

At least one policeman died and dozens of others were injured, alongside scores of opposition supporters, police and witnesses said.

The violence broke out at the Kakrail area in Dhaka when activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia allegedly attacked a bus carrying the ruling Awami League’s members to a separate rally a few streets away, witnesses and media reports said.

Bangladesh violence
Activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party attacked security officers during a protest in Dhaka (AP)

Footage on the Somoy TV station showed a roadside police box was on fire. It was not immediately clear how many were injured in the chaos.

Violence spread by Saturday afternoon as security officials fired sound grenades and tear gas at a spot where where Ms Zia’s supporters chanted anti-government slogans.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of Ms Zia’s party, announced a day-long general strike across the country on Sunday, accusing security forces of ruining a “peaceful” rally.

Ekattor TV station reported a police hospital was also attacked. An Associated Press team at the scene said violence had spread in the area and many people took cover in nearby alleys.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia
Supporters of former prime minister Khaleda Zia have been involved in clashes with police (Saurabh Das/AP/PA)

The ruling party had earlier warned any attempt to trigger violence would be met with force.

Authorities deployed about 10,000 police while paramilitary border guards were also seen near the opposition’s rally site.

In the south-eastern district of Chattogram, Ms Hasina criticised the opposition for holding the rally, saying Ms Zia’s party was attempting to derail her government’s development agenda.

“Today BNP (Zia’s party) wants to oust the government. They are giving various types of threats to launch a movement … No threat will work,” she told a huge rally at Anwara in Chattogram, where she inaugurated a Chinese-built underwater tunnel.

The opposition says it is attempting a final push to remove Ms Hasina as the Election Commission prepares to announce the country’s 12th national election, expected to be held in January.

Fire and tear gas on the streets
Police in Bangladesh’s capital fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the main opposition party (AP)

The rivalry between Ms Hasina and Ms Zia has been ongoing for decades and Ms Hasina’s government has been under pressure for months as the opposition has held largely peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

Mr Alamgir, secretary-general of Ms Zia’s party, said it would continue to push for the resignation of Ms Hasina’s administration and the installation of a caretaker government.

“We don’t trust this government. They must go first to hold a free and fair election. Otherwise they would rig the election,” he said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

Ms Hasina hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term and says the election should be held under her government’s supervision as specified in the constitution.

The US State Department said in September it was taking steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals responsible for undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. They include members of law enforcement, the ruling party and the opposition.