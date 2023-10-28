Police and opposition party supporters clash in Bangladesh violence

Police in Bangladesh have fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the main opposition party who threw stones at security officials during a rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

At least one policeman died and dozens of others were injured, alongside scores of opposition supporters, police and witnesses said.

The violence broke out at the Kakrail area in Dhaka when activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia allegedly attacked a bus carrying the ruling Awami League’s members to a separate rally a few streets away, witnesses and media reports said.

Activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party attacked security officers during a protest in Dhaka (AP)

Footage on the Somoy TV station showed a roadside police box was on fire. It was not immediately clear how many were injured in the chaos.

Violence spread by Saturday afternoon as security officials fired sound grenades and tear gas at a spot where where Ms Zia’s supporters chanted anti-government slogans.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of Ms Zia’s party, announced a day-long general strike across the country on Sunday, accusing security forces of ruining a “peaceful” rally.

Ekattor TV station reported a police hospital was also attacked. An Associated Press team at the scene said violence had spread in the area and many people took cover in nearby alleys.

Supporters of former prime minister Khaleda Zia have been involved in clashes with police (Saurabh Das/AP/PA)

The ruling party had earlier warned any attempt to trigger violence would be met with force.

Authorities deployed about 10,000 police while paramilitary border guards were also seen near the opposition’s rally site.

In the south-eastern district of Chattogram, Ms Hasina criticised the opposition for holding the rally, saying Ms Zia’s party was attempting to derail her government’s development agenda.

“Today BNP (Zia’s party) wants to oust the government. They are giving various types of threats to launch a movement … No threat will work,” she told a huge rally at Anwara in Chattogram, where she inaugurated a Chinese-built underwater tunnel.

The opposition says it is attempting a final push to remove Ms Hasina as the Election Commission prepares to announce the country’s 12th national election, expected to be held in January.

Police in Bangladesh’s capital fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the main opposition party (AP)

The rivalry between Ms Hasina and Ms Zia has been ongoing for decades and Ms Hasina’s government has been under pressure for months as the opposition has held largely peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

Mr Alamgir, secretary-general of Ms Zia’s party, said it would continue to push for the resignation of Ms Hasina’s administration and the installation of a caretaker government.

“We don’t trust this government. They must go first to hold a free and fair election. Otherwise they would rig the election,” he said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

Ms Hasina hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term and says the election should be held under her government’s supervision as specified in the constitution.

The US State Department said in September it was taking steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals responsible for undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. They include members of law enforcement, the ruling party and the opposition.