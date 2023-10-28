Pep Guardiola says penalty save will boost ‘exceptional’ Andre Onana and Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola says penalty save will boost ‘exceptional’ Andre Onana and Man Utd

By Press Association
Andre Onana has had a difficult start to life at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola believes Andre Onana’s penalty heroics in the Champions League will give the under-fire goalkeeper a confidence boost ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Guardiola is a long-term admirer of the Cameroonian, singling him out as Inter Milan’s most dangerous player ahead of last season’s Champions League final which Manchester City won 1-0 to claim a historic treble.

Since moving to Manchester United in the summer, Onana has made a number of errors but he preserved an important 1-0 Champions League win over Copenhagen in midweek with a penalty save in added-on time.

Onana was mobbed by his team-mates in the aftermath and will now head into this weekend with his spirits raised, according to Guardiola, who has been well aware of the ex-Ajax shot-stopper for several years.

Andre Onana was in goal for Inter Milan in the Champions League final against Manchester City last season (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Manchester City boss said: “I remember we have a common friend who spoke very highly of him but personally I met him in Amsterdam. He’s an exceptional player and now at United.

“Before the game I always expect the best of the players we are going to face. I prefer to see the strengths than the weakness they have.

“He saved a penalty in the last minute which helped Manchester United to stay in contention to qualify for the last 16. Mentally it’s a good boost for them and for him.

“Everyone needs time (to adapt to the Premier League), not just the managers but players, keepers. Everyone. Sometimes people are quicker but I have a high opinion of him as a keeper.”

Jack Grealish was restored to City’s starting XI for their 3-1 Champions League victory at Swiss outfit Young Boys on Wednesday and he stood out on the left wing before his influence waned after half-time.

The England midfielder has recently been a bit-part figure following a month on the sidelines with a dead leg and he has been on the bench for City’s four most recent Premier League matches.

But Guardiola, who will be without suspended defender Manuel Akanji for the visit to Old Trafford after his dismissal in the win over Brighton last weekend, says Grealish is still integral to his thinking.

“The plan is for him to play like he did in Switzerland,” Guardiola said. “We need him, we need everyone. I am very pleased for the game he played.

Jack Grealish came back into City's line-up at Young Boys in midweek (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jack Grealish came back into City’s line-up at Young Boys in midweek (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We trust a lot in him. We know his ability and he has to fight with his mates to play a lot and play as best as possible in every single action, every single minute, every single game.”

Second-placed City are already six points ahead of their rivals after just nine fixtures but Guardiola insisted it is too soon to be making definitive judgements on the campaign.

“It’s too early,” Guardiola added. “All the teams are there and the teams behind can be there.

“When you play just nine games, many things can happen from my experience. We have been behind with few points in February and March and have been able to win at the end.”