Man charged in connection with probe into death of 68-year-old

A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into the death of a 68-year-old, the Metropolitan Police said.

Moteajunrs Ignas, 25, of no fixed address, was charged on October 17 with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm after Evaldas Simanaitis was found seriously injured.

Police were called at about 4.45am on October 16 to reports of two men believed to be breaking into cars on Boundary Lane, Plaistow, east London.

Officers attended and arrested Ignas.

Police then went to an address less than four miles away on Matcham Road, Leytonstone, where they found Mr Simanaitis seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital and died in the early hours of Thursday, October 26.

An investigation into his death has been launched and detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are appealing for further information.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellam said: “Although an arrest was quickly made as officers responded to the call from Boundary Lane, we still need to establish exactly what happened earlier that night.

“Did you see or hear a disturbance in the early hours of Monday October 16?

“Please can you check any CCTV cameras or footage captured on your doorbell? We need your help to identify the second person who was there.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, from the north east basic command unit, said: “We know that this incident will have created a lot of distress in the area.

“A man has lost his life and I would like to assure you that we are working with our colleagues and doing everything we can to establish what happened.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with your local officers. We are here to listen, and will take any action as appropriate.”

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course for Mr Simanaitis.

Ignas will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 847/16Oct or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.