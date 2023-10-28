Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd ‘have a way to go’ as they prepare for derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd ‘have a way to go’ as they prepare for derby day

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have yet to hit form this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have yet to hit form this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erik ten Hag knows Manchester United “have a way to go” as they look to kickstart their season with a statement derby victory against rivals Manchester City.

All eyes will be on Old Trafford this Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s treble winners look to halt the Red Devils’ wholly unconvincing three-game winning streak.

United required their latest ever Premier League comeback to beat Brentford 2-1 before an international break they returned from with a win by the same scoreline at rock-bottom Sheffield United.

Diogo Dalot's long-range winner earned Manchester United victory at Bramall Lane
Diogo Dalot’s long-range winner earned Manchester United victory at Bramall Lane (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ten Hag’s team toiled to a third straight victory in all competitions on Tuesday, when Andre Onana’s last-gasp spot-kick save sealed a crucial 1-0 win against Copenhagen in the Champions League.

It was another narrow escape for a United side that need to be far better if they are to stand any chance of winning the 191st Manchester derby.

“We are in the right direction, and we have a way to go,” Red Devils boss Ten Hag said.

“I see positives, I see also negatives. We are not consistently, in possession, on the level where we can be, where we show in games we can be.

“Like for instance, Arsenal away. Also, the first 30 minutes in Bayern Munich away. But we should do this on a consistent basis.

Erik ten Hag saw positives in parts of Manchester United's performance at Arsenal
Erik ten Hag saw positives in parts of Manchester United’s performance at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

“But pressing, we are quite good. We have the most ball regains from the whole Premier League, we have the most middle regains from the whole Premier League.

“So, there you see, our defensive organisation, our pressing organisation. I said before the season how we wanted to play, that is us.

“But then, we don’t take the benefit in the attacking transition moments, and we should be because we have the abilities in our team, the players there who can take benefit from it.

“We paid some attention to it, and this has to grow, this has to progress. Then games will become easier.”

United’s spate of defensive injuries has undoubtedly impacted them this term, so too their inability to show a clinical edge in front of goal.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford reacts during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 19, 2023.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have only managed one goal apiece this term, while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is looking to open his Premier League account after scoring three European goals.

Asked if the lack of goals was the forwards’ fault, Ten Hag said: “Fault? It’s co-operation and that has to click.

“We showed this week some examples where we are in overload positions going to the opponents’ goal and we don’t net, or we don’t even hit the target. We should do this better.

“I’m sure we don’t have time to train this fact, but we get some coaching and I’m convinced with the qualities from our players, that they will go and score more goals.”

The form of Rashford – who scored the winner when these sides last met at Old Trafford back in January – has been particularly alarming.

The England forward has looked a shadow of the player that plundered 30 goals in 2022-23 during the opening months of the current campaign, but there is confidence he will soon open the floodgates.

“Especially give him the trust, I play him every game,” Ten Hag said.

“Most of the games also he finishes. I have a strong belief he will return to scoring a lot of goals.”