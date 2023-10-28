Dozens of flights delayed after car crash

Dozens of flights were delayed following a car crash near an airport.

Emergency services were called to the A38 near Bristol Airport following a two-vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said one person had sustained possible life-threatening and life changing injuries.

“Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, two of whom remain in hospital, and one in police custody,” a police spokesman said.

“The road has now been reopened and we thank the public for their patience and understanding while we carried out inquiries.”

Departures from the airport had been suspended until 8am as a result of the accident and there will be delays throughout the rest of the day to arrivals and departures.

“Following the earlier road traffic collision, the A38 is now open in both directions,” an airport spokesman said.

“Some delays are still expected throughout the rest of the day and customers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information.”