Coal mine operator to be nationalised after fire leaves 32 workers dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Coal mine operator to be nationalised after fire leaves 32 workers dead

By Press Association
Ambulances parked at the coal mine in Karaganda where 32 workers died (AP/PA)
Ambulances parked at the coal mine in Karaganda where 32 workers died (AP/PA)

Kazakhstan has confirmed the nationalisation of ArcelorMittal Temirtau – which operates the country’s largest steel plants and several coal and ore mines – following a coal mine fire that killed at least 32 workers while another 14 remain unaccounted for.

Some 252 people were working at the Kostenko coal mine in the Karaganda region at the time of the blaze, officials said.

It is believed the fire was caused by a pocket of methane gas.

The fire is the latest in a string of workplace deaths at sites operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

In August, four miners were killed after a fire erupted at the same mine while five people died following a methane leak at another site in November 2022.

Kazakhstan Mine Fire
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (third right) expresses condolences to the families and friends of workers (Kazakhstan’s Presidential Press Office via AP/PA)

The company confirmed on Saturday it was finalising a deal with the Kazakh government to nationalise the firm amid growing discontent from officials.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said in a statement on the Kazakh president’s website that the government had reached a preliminary agreement with the company’s shareholders and was now in the process of “formalising” the nationalisation.

Speculation around the company’s future had been growing since September, when Kazakhstan’s first deputy prime minister Roman Sklyar told journalists the government had started talks with potential investors to buy out ArcelorMittal after becoming increasingly unhappy with its failure to meet investment obligations and repeated worker safety violations.

Speaking on Saturday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced October 29 as a national day of mourning.

The office of the country’s Prosecutor General has also said it was starting an investigation into potential safety violations in the coal mine.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau said work had been halted at all of their coal mining sites in Kazakhstan.

It also conveyed “pain” at the lives lost and said its efforts “are now aimed at ensuring that affected employees receive comprehensive care and rehabilitation, as well as close co-operation with government authorities.”

ArcelorMittal Temirtau is the local representative for Luxembourg-based multinational ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer.