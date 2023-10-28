Jude Bellingham delighted after doing ‘something special’ to win El Clasico

Jude Bellingham admitted he had done something great after almost single-handedly winning his first El Clasico for Real Madrid.

The England midfielder scored a stunning equaliser and dramatic stoppage-time clincher as Real came from behind to beat arch-rivals Barcelona 2-1 at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

It continued Bellingham’s extraordinary start as a Real Madrid player, with the 20-year-old having now scored 13 goals in as many appearances for Los Blancos.

🤳 ¡Doblete y mensajito para vosotros! No os podéis quejar #Madridistas…💬 "Hola Madridistas, soy @BellinghamJude. He disfrutado mi primer #ElClásico, espero que vosotros también. ¡Hala Madrid!" pic.twitter.com/BvSE9t0vO8 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 28, 2023

Bellingham told the club’s website: “I had watched many Clasicos from the sofa with my family and I told them that today it was my turn to live it first-hand and do something great. I’ve done that and I’m very happy.”

Real trailed at half-time to an early Ilkay Gundogan strike and Bellingham conceded he had not been at his best.

Such is his confidence, however, that he only had one thing on his mind when a shooting opportunity opened up 25 yards out with 68 minutes gone.

He duly lashed home a fine equaliser and he was not done there, volleying in from close range in the dying moments.

He said: “I wasn’t at my best. Sometimes it’s not about trying to do something special every time you have the ball, but to combine with those up top.

“I fulfilled that task well but as soon as I got the ball there I knew I was going to score.

“I got the ball on the edge of the box. I’ve been saying for a few weeks that I need to try from outside.

“Maybe the opponents expect me to try to get into the box or combine with a team-mate and I wanted to surprise them by hitting it from outside the box.

“I know I have the technique and it went into the top corner.”

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose side moved back to the top of LaLiga with the win, has been stunned by the impact Bellingham has had.

He said: “We’re all surprised at the level he’s at, especially in terms of how effective he’s been. He could easily score 20 or 25 goals.

“He looks like a veteran. His attitude is very good. He’s the player who has made the biggest difference.”

FC Barcelona will always defend the values of football and sport such as respect for the opponent and we will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred this afternoon during the match against Real Madrid. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2023

Reports emerged after the game that some Barca supporters had directed racist abuse towards Real forward Vinicius Junior.

Barcelona responded by opening an investigation into the matter.

A statement read: “FC Barcelona will always defend the values of football and sport, such as respect for the opponent, and we will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred this afternoon during the match against Real Madrid.”

It is the latest in a long line of incidences of racist abuse concerning Vinicius, who has been targeted repeatedly during his time in Spain.