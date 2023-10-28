Hurricane Otis death toll raised to 39 by Mexican authorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hurricane Otis death toll raised to 39 by Mexican authorities

By Press Association
Buildings are surrounded by debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis (AP)
Buildings are surrounded by debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis (AP)

Mexico’s civil defence authorities have raised the death toll from the Category 5 Hurricane Otis to 39.

The storm’s human toll – which was initially 27 dead – is becoming a point of contention as local media reported the recovery of more bodies.

Hundreds of families have been awaiting word on their loved ones after the storm struck the country’s southern Pacific coast early on Wednesday.

Mexico’s security secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez said in a recorded video message with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador posted to the platform X that the cause of death for the 39 was “suffocation by submersion”.

But she added that investigations continue and that the victims had not yet been identified.

Acapulco damage
The walls of a hotel are partially gone two days after Hurricane Otis hit (AP)

Ms Rodriguez said the number of missing has increased to 10.

In Acapulco on Saturday, government workers and volunteers cleared streets, petrol station queues wrapped around the block for what gas was to be had, and some lucky families found food essentials as a more organised relief operation took shape four days after Hurricane Otis.

The aid has been slow to arrive. The Category 5 storm’s destruction cut off the city of nearly one million people for the first day and it intensified so quickly on Tuesday that little to nothing had been staged in advance.

Authorities had the difficult task of searching for the dead and missing. Many had remained incredulous that the government’s initial death toll of 27 and four missing had not risen in the past two days.

One military official said authorities in his area had found at least six bodies while his unit had found one.

It had been difficult to find bodies because they were often covered in trees and other debris, he said. He was certain there were more deaths than the 27 reported, but said that even security forces had not been provided an updated figure.