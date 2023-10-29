Cancer patient’s 200-mile cycle ‘shows what can be done’ despite chemo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cancer patient’s 200-mile cycle ‘shows what can be done’ despite chemo

By Press Association
Robert Seaward cycled 200 miles from Buckinghamshire to Paris to watch the Rugby World Cup final (Robert Seaward)
A father undergoing chemotherapy for brain cancer said he has “shown people what can be done” after he completed a 200-mile bike ride to Paris to watch the Rugby World Cup final.

Robert Seaward, 37, said it was “immense” to watch South Africa’s 12-11 victory over New Zealand at the Stade de France on Saturday after setting off from Marlow, Buckinghamshire, at 9am on Thursday.

Mr Seaward, who has been told by doctors he has “five to 10 years left to live”, told the PA news agency: “What a great game that was. It’s been immense. I’ve met so many people on the train about the event and it’s going really well.”

He had the “spontaneous” idea for the cycle as he reflected on his journey with oligodendroglioma, a type of brain tumour, after watching the Springboks defeat England in a dramatic 16-15 semi-final last week.

Man takes selfie at Rugby World Cup final in France
Mr Seaward described the match as ‘immense’ after reaching the Stade de France on Saturday (Robert Seaward/PA)

Mr Seaward’s wife, Shelley, had bought him tickets to the match as an early birthday gift but she did not expect her husband to travel to the game by bike.

“That game finished and I said to my wife: Shelley, I’m riding to Paris next week,” Mr Seaward said.

“She didn’t believe me, the family didn’t believe me – no one thought you can just turn up and ride a bike to Paris, especially when you’re not a cyclist.

“But I’ve shown people what can be done – anything you put your mind to you can do.

“On Thursday night I rode 100 miles from London to Newhaven which is torturous… and when I’d finished, I stopped to take my chemo.

“I can’t lie and tell you that it was painless – dude, if you’re ever going to ride a bicycle from London to Paris invest very heavily in a bike seat… I didn’t spend enough on mine and I paid for it.”

Mr Seaward’s journey saw him ride to Newhaven, in East Sussex, before catching a ferry to Dieppe in Normandy, France.

On Friday morning, he was back on his bike and rode to Beauvais before cycling onwards to reach Paris at 3pm on Saturday.

Mr Seaward said he had received messages from people telling him he has inspired them to get active, after his ride received widespread news coverage.

Cyclist stands with his bike with the Arc de Triomphe monument in the far distance
Mr Seaward, who is originally from South Africa, cycled 200 miles to watch South Africa beat New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final (Robert Seaward/PA)

“I’ve raised a great amount of money for charity, but more importantly the message has spread and lots of people reached out to me directly saying that I’ve given them hope – and that’s worth more than the money,” he said.

“People that were just on the sofa, now they’re getting up and they’re getting active… if that’s someone’s father that I’m helping, that’s incredible to me.”

Studies have found exercise can negate the side effects of chemotherapy, and in some cases improve survival, though NHS guidelines suggest patients should be careful not to push themselves too hard.

Mr Seaward, who was born in South Africa and has lived in the UK for 22 years, said he believes staying active has positively impacted his treatment and he wants to share the message that cancer patients can be active.

“No one wants to tell a cancer patient ‘get running’, it’s not nice because you’re a cancer patient you’ve got to be gentle,” he said.

“But I’m a cancer patient, so maybe me being in this position allows me to tell people that and then that will help them through their treatments.”

– Mr Seaward’s fundraising page can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-brain-cancer-research