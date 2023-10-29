Flooding likely in parts of Ireland as Storm Ciaran looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flooding likely in parts of Ireland as Storm Ciaran looms

By Press Association
Forecasters warned of more flooding this week (PA)
Forecasters warned of more flooding this week (PA)

Heavy rain from Storm Ciaran means flooding is “likely” across the island of Ireland this week.

The UK Met Office has issued yellow rain warnings for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry from Monday to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has said there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain over Ireland with flooding likely in places, as soil is saturated and river levels are high.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Storm Ciaran has been predicted to bring more heavy rain and strong winds.

The office says that indications suggest the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be in Munster and Leinster, again with the likelihood of flooding.

Storm Ciaran, caused by a deep area of low pressure, was named by the UK Met Office on Sunday.

Its predecessors, Storm Agnes and Storm Babet, saw significant disruption and damage caused by flooding.

Autumn weather October 23rd 2023
A car is driven through a flooded road in Faithlegg, Co. Waterford, Ireland, following Storm Babet (Niall Carson/PA)

Met Eireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said weather disruption would be evident from Sunday evening.

“Even today (Sunday), heavy showers will bring a risk of localised flooding, especially to western areas and the north midlands.

“So, a yellow rain warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth and Westmeath until 9pm Sunday.”

Ms Kealy said the consecutive days of heavy rain would contribute to flood risk.

“Further heavy showers on Monday will add to already high rainfall accumulations,” she said.

“Then, more widespread and potentially heavy rain on Tuesday will lead to a further deterioration in ground conditions and river levels.

“So, there will be an ongoing risk of localised flooding as we move into the new week.”

Met Eireann said that there remains some uncertainty as to the exact path that Storm Ciaran will take but it is most likely to track past the south coast of Ireland.