Numbers show deadly toll of Israel-Hamas war

The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted on October 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods.

Here is a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of October 27, sourced from the Gaza health ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:

– 1,400

Number of Israelis killed

– 8,005

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza

– 116

Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank

– 5,431

Number of Israelis injured

– 20,242

Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza

– 2,000

Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank

– 250,000

Number of Israelis displaced

– 1.4 million

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

– 239

Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

– 4

Hostages released

– 117

Aid trucks let into Gaza

– 27,781

Residential units destroyed in Gaza