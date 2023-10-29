Minnesota Vikings victory overshadowed by serious injury to Kirk Cousins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Minnesota Vikings victory overshadowed by serious injury to Kirk Cousins

By Press Association
Kirk Cousins suffered an injury (Anthony Souffle/AP)
Kirk Cousins suffered an injury (Anthony Souffle/AP)

Minnesota Vikings made it three consecutive wins with a 24-10 victory over Green Bay Packers, but celebrations were subdued after head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed he feared quarterback Kirk Cousins might have suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the contest.

Future free agent Cousins, who has never missed an NFL game due to injury, is set to undergo a scan to confirm the diagnosis and was replaced by rookie Jaren Hall, who looks to be Minnesota’s solution for now.

There was also bad news for New York Giants, who sent Tyrod Taylor to hospital for further evaluation after he sustained a rib injury in their 13-10 overtime loss to cross-town rivals New York Jets.

Greg Zuerlein
Greg Zuerlein inspired New York Jets (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The Jets were on the wrong side of a 10-7 deficit with 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter but were saved by late heroics from Greg Zuerlein, who drew things level with one field goal then booted in the winning points with another in OT.

The Denver Broncos produced the shock of the weekend as they ended the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs’ six-game winning streak.

Russell Wilson had three touchdown passes as the Broncos stopped Patrick Mahomes throwing for a touchdown for the first time in two years as they won 24-9.

The San Francisco 49ers lost for the third straight week – after winning their opening five matches – as they went down 31-18 to the Cincinnati Bengals while Gus Edwards ran for three touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens saw off the Arizona Cardinals 31-24 to move to 6-2.

Bengals 49ers Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

Miami Dolphins held on to top spot in the AFC East after securing a comfortable 31-17 win over New England Patriots, where cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has recovered from his meniscus injury, made an interception in his season debut.

The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars extended their winning streak to five with a 20-10 victory over Pittsburgh Steelers, Trevor Lawrence completing 24 of 32 passes for 292 yards.

Carolina Panthers secured their first win of the season as they edged out Houston Texans 15-13 while NFC South rivals New Orleans Saints finished the weekend equal in the win-loss column following their 38-27 victory over Indianapolis Colts.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns despite a niggling knee injury to ensure his side, who now boast a 7-1 record, continue to enjoy their dominance at the top of the NFC East with a 38-31 victory over Washington Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys, second in the NFC East, kept pace with their Pennsylvania division rivals with a decisive 43-20 victory over Los Angeles Rams.

The Seattle Seahawks moved to five wins and two losses with a 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns while the Tennessee Titans beat the Atlanta Falcons 28-23.