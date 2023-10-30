Strep A tests launching in Tesco and pharmacies to help combat winter shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strep A tests launching in Tesco and pharmacies to help combat winter shortages

By Press Association
Medicine shortages caused chaos amid an outbreak last winter (Newfoundland Diagnostics/PA)
Medicine shortages caused chaos amid an outbreak last winter (Newfoundland Diagnostics/PA)

At-home testing kit firm Newfoundland Diagnostics is launching a range of Strep A tests in Tesco and pharmacy stores nationwide to help head off shortages that caused chaos amid an outbreak last winter.

UK-based Newfoundland said it has secured supplies from manufacturers in Switzerland for up to a million tests, which it estimates is enough for around 30% of the nation’s requirements, or 90% of the at-home testing market.

It comes after a surge in Strep A infections last winter led to antibiotic shortages across the UK.

Infections caused by Strep A, or Group A Streptococcus (GAS), include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

The vast majority of infections are relatively mild, but the bacteria can cause iGas, a life-threatening infection in which the bacteria invades parts of the body such as the blood, deep muscle or lungs.

Last winter, there was a spate of deaths in children caused by iGas.

GPs were under pressure to prescribe antibiotics to concerned parents and a shortage of tests and lengthy waits for results saw doctors hand out prescriptions on a precautionary basis, which compounded issues with medicine supplies, according to Newfoundland.

Unprecedented demand also led to price gouging for Strep A rapid tests, with some pharmacies said to have been charging close to £20 per pack.

Frederick Manduca, co-founder of Newfoundland, said: “We saw first-hand the devastating affect Strep A had on our community last year, so we wanted to make sure we could be part of solving the problem for any outbreaks coming up to winter 2023.

“We are confident that we have more than enough to supply to ensure people across the UK can access affordable at-home Strep A rapid tests easily.”

Newfoundland
Newfoundland Diagnostics co-founder Frederick Manduca (Newfoundland Diagnostics/PA)

The test kits are available online at Tesco and in its stores nationwide, as well as with independent pharmacies, Boots counters and in Superdrug.

They will be sold in up to 14,000 stores across the UK, Newfoundland said.

The rapid tests are done through a throat swap, providing results within five minutes, with 97.9% accuracy.

Newfoundland, which was launched during the pandemic to distribute Covid lateral flow tests, struck a deal earlier this year to supply Tesco with tests for Covid and flu and a range of conditions including iron and vitamin D deficiencies, general kidney health, thyroid function, bowel health and cancer, menopause and male fertility, and urinary tract infections.

Mr Manduca said he hopes affordable at-home testing will help alleviate pressure on doctors, especially ahead of new rules coming into force in early 2024 across England allowing patients to obtain some prescription medicines and oral contraception directly from pharmacies without the need for a GP appointment.

Treatments for seven common conditions including earache, sore throat and urinary tract infections will be available without seeing a doctor under plans announced earlier this year by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.