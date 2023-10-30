What the papers say – October 30 By Press Association October 30 2023, 2.49am Share What the papers say – October 30 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4797162/what-the-papers-say-october-30/ Copy Link What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA) The death of Friends star Matthew Perry dominates the papers at the start of the working week. The Daily Mirror, The Sun and Metro all lead with tributes to the actor, who died on Saturday at the age of 54. Monday's front page: Our best friend https://t.co/L4bpfhr8Sh#TomorrowsPapersToday #matthewperry pic.twitter.com/Lid3MOuKXg— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 29, 2023 On tomorrow's front page: Matthew Perry’s assistant made frantic 911 call after he had cardiac arresthttps://t.co/ZGSH1wINWq pic.twitter.com/Vo8ZmHyPy0— The Sun (@TheSun) October 29, 2023 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰MATTHEW PERRY 1969-2023🔴 We've lost a great friend#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/BlwbGo09IY— Metro (@MetroUK) October 29, 2023 Meanwhile, The Guardian and The Times report the UN has warned that civil order in Gaza is starting to break down. The Guardian: UN says civil order in Gaza is starting tobreak down #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sviQcCCXhE— George Mann (@sgfmann) October 29, 2023 The Times: UN warning on Gaza as desperation takes hold #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9VnRq5lco2— George Mann (@sgfmann) October 29, 2023 The Financial Times reports Israeli forces are “gradually expanding” their ground assault against Hamas, while the Daily Express says the Middle East is “on a precipice”. FT: Israeli forces ‘gradually expanding’ Gaza ground assault against Hamas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pOpKr7KLNp— George Mann (@sgfmann) October 29, 2023 Front Page – Middle East on precipice#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/MkaBtphbIZ pic.twitter.com/7TNkXIFeUV— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 29, 2023 Hamas has been accused of blocking the exit of foreign citizens trapped in Gaza, according to The Daily Telegraph. 📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Hamas blocks exit of foreign citizens'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletter⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/SJOvfiG3qg— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 29, 2023 The Daily Mail carries first-hand accounts of the conflict. Daily Mail: #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/x5CZ5jVhwA— George Mann (@sgfmann) October 29, 2023 The Independent reports figures have shown that little more than 1% of those who complain of abuse are given a domestic violence protection order. And the Daily Star says dogs can tell the time by smell. Monday's front page: Farewell Chandler 💔#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/1Msr9XIWZi pic.twitter.com/fDVfs4QZNX— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 29, 2023