Judge reinstates gag order against Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Judge reinstates gag order against Donald Trump

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Sunday (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Sunday (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Washington has reimposed a gag order barring him from making public comments targeting prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses.

The reinstatement of the narrow gag order was revealed in a brief notation on the online case docket on Sunday night with no details of the ruling.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan had temporarily lifted the gag order as she considered the former president’s request to keep it on hold while he challenges the restrictions on his speech in higher courts.

But she agreed to reinstate the order after prosecutors cited social media comments about Mr Trump’s former chief of staff which they said represented an attempt to influence and intimidate a likely witness in the case.

Election 2024 Trump
Former president Donald Trump dances on stage in Sioux City, Iowa on Sunday (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Two separate judges have imposed orders mandating Mr Trump rein in his speech with the judge presiding over a civil fraud trial in New York issuing a monetary fine last week.

The former president said in a social media post the decision was unconstitutional.

His lawyers have said they will seek an emergency stay of the order from the US Circuit Court of Appeals, saying he is entitled to criticise prosecutors and “speak truth to oppression”.

Mr Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing in the case, has made a central part of his 2024 campaign for president vilifying special counsel Jack Smith and others involved the criminal cases against him, casting himself as the victim of a politicised justice system.

Prosecutors have said Mr Trump’s verbal attacks threaten to undermine the integrity of the case and risk inspiring his supporters to violence.

Mr Smith’s team said Mr Trump took advantage of the lifting of the gag order to “send an unmistakable and threatening message” to his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The former president mused on social media about the possibility Mr Meadows would give testimony to the special counsel in exchange for immunity, posting: “Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation. I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them but who really knows?”

In a separate case, Mr Trump was fined 10,000 dollars (£8,255) after the judge in his civil fraud trial in New York said he had violated a gag order.