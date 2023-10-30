Spooky doll’s head is a nightmare for sewer crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spooky doll’s head is a nightmare for sewer crew

By Press Association
A spooky doll’s head was found to be causing a blockage (Wessex Water/PA)
A spooky doll’s head has proved to be a nightmare for a sewer crew after causing a blockage.

The creepy character was found lurking in a Bristol sewer by Wessex Water, who want to avoid more blockage horror stories this Hallowe’en.

The head of a child’s doll, complete with gruesome hair made up of flushed wet wipes, gave sewerage workers a fright after they were called to investigate a blocked toilet.

Left drained by attempts to dislodge it with rods and jetting equipment, the team eventually had to smash through the head and pull it from the sewer on the end of a hose.

It is not the first time toys have been discovered in the Wessex Water network, with Peppa Pig and even the elusive fish Nemo found in sewers previously.

The company has a chilling warning for anyone thinking of pulling the chain on unwanted playthings.

“Flushing anything other than the three Ps – paper, poo and pee – down the loo can block pipes and lead to sewage flooding your home, or someone else’s,” a company spokesman said.

“The biggest cause of these blockages are wet wipes, which often contain plastic and don’t break down like toilet paper.

“They end up in rivers and the environment and cause pollution incidents, as well as contributing to fatbergs in sewers.”