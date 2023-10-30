Ukraine says Russian shelling has killed 91-year-old woman on ‘terrifying night’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine says Russian shelling has killed 91-year-old woman on ‘terrifying night’

By Press Association
The sun sets over a destroyed building in Izyum, Ukraine (Bram Janssen/AP)
The sun sets over a destroyed building in Izyum, Ukraine (Bram Janssen/AP)

Russian shells hit residential areas of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, killing a 91-year-old woman in what a local official described as a “terrifying night” in the 20-month war that shows no signs of ending.

The overnight shelling set fire to a high-rise apartment building, blew out windows and reduced some apartments to rubble, according to video footage posted by Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The woman died when an apartment wall fell on her, according to her daughter, who lived with her on the ninth floor.

The victim was one of three Ukrainian civilians killed in the east and south of the country over the previous 24 hours, with at least five people hurt, Ukraine’s presidential office reported on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, another Russian shell hit a public bus in Kherson, wounding seven people, Mr Prokudin said. He published images of a shattered bus with traces of blood on the floor.

Apart from reportedly fierce fighting at some points along the front line, which Ukrainian officials say stretches for more than 930 miles, the conflict appears largely deadlocked and focussed on long-range fire.

The Kremlin’s forces are, however, making a renewed push in eastern Ukraine, including around the devastated city of Bakhmut, with attacks in several areas as Russian troops emerged from their deep defensive lines, said Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces.

Russia’s layers of trenches and minefields in occupied parts of Ukraine have largely held back Ukraine’s months-old counteroffensive, but going on the attack exposes the troops to Ukrainian fire.

The daughter of the woman killed in Kherson said the destruction caused by the missile blast enabled her to get out of the building alive.

“I don’t know how I would have gotten out if (the) doors hadn’t been blown out,” Nataliia, who gave no surname, told Radio Liberty.

“I would have burned to death in there, too.”

People hold a flag with a picture of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Hrianyk at his funeral in Kyiv on Saturday
People hold a flag with a picture of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Hrianyk at his funeral in Kyiv on Saturday (Bram Janssen/AP)

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defences intercepted all 12 Shahed drones that Russia fired at several regions overnight and two Kh-59 guided missiles, according to the country’s air force.

The Kremlin’s forces also unleashed a missile attack on a ship repair plant in the southern Odesa area on Monday morning.

Two people were admitted to hospital, said the region’s governor, Oleh Kiper.